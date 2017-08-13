What Happens When Your Chronically Single Gay Pal Starts Dating?

Three’s a crowd on this week’s episode of “Indoor Boys,” the comedy series that explores the nuances of gay male friendships through two homebody roommates.
In “Laura,” Nate (Alex Wyse) is happily in the throes of a new relationship with beau Aaron (Michael Tacconi), to the chagrin of his best friend and roommate, Luke (Wesley Taylor). Now that Nate is off the market, the tension between him and Luke, who is still single, begins to intensify.
Can their friendship survive? Only time will tell.
Wyse (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) and Taylor (“Smash,” “Looking”) share writing and directorial duties on “Indoor Boys,” which premieres every Sunday on HuffPost Queer Voices. Viewers can expect guest appearances by Frankie Grande, Patrika Darbo and more on the final three episodes of the web comedy’s first season, which kicked off July 16 on HuffPost.
