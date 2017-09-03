The First Season Of 'Indoor Boys' Ends On An Unexpected Note

“Indoor Boys,” the comedy series that hilariously explores the challenges of gay male friendship in the digital age, reaches a startling conclusion in its season finale this week.

In “Say It Again,” best friends and roommates Nate (Alex Wyse) and Luke (Wesley Taylor) have an awkward encounter after last week’s heated exchange. As to whether or not the two men get what they’ve wanted (or deserved), well, you’ll have to decide for yourself.

Wyse (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) and Taylor (“Smash,” “Looking”) shared writing and directorial duties on the first season of “Indoor Boys,” and are planning to do the same for the show’s second season.

“We can’t wait for people to see the season finale and experience these characters ― the good, the bad, the sexy, and the ugly,” Wyse told HuffPost. “Plus, we’re thrilled that people can binge-watch the season now, and we are excited to continue this story next year!”

You can catch the full first season of “Indoor Boys” here.