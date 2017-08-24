Inequality is in the Details: Sri Lankans, Immigration and the Myth of Economic Mobility

Co-authored by RK Gamage, Intern, Racial Wealth Divide Initiative

Most Americans don’t distinguish between Asians and South Asians ethnically, culturally or economically. This is also too often the case as it relates to data that is used to help us understand the socio-economic conditions of communities. The category Asian American includes people from or whose ancestors came from over 20 countries with a combined population in the billions. Even the subcategory of South Asian is broad, covering people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the little discussed Sri Lanka.

However, the recent influx of Sri Lankan immigrants to the United States, has brought a larger number of less-educated, blue-collar workers to this country. This reflects the personal experience of one of the authors of this piece, whose family works at a convenience store in Long Beach, staffing it 14 hours a day, seven days a week. In this community, it is common to have more than two income earners in one household and still have a household income of less than $50,000 per year.

This economically insecure, working class status is not an aberration; instead, it reflects the experience of a growing amount of Sri Lankan Americans. The population of Sri Lankans residing in the U.S. almost doubled between 2000 and 2010 and now approaches 46,000. Almost half of these immigrants are Sinhalese, the major ethnic group in Sri Lanka and the most likely to emigrate in search of jobs. The recent immigrants, unlike early Sri Lankan immigrants who tended to have English as a second language even while residing in Sri Lanka, have limited English proficiency. They are also less likely to be economically or educationally advantaged. As a result, Sri Lankans have become the only Asian American group whose English language proficiency has declined since 2000.

In places like Los Angeles, which has the second largest Sri Lankan community after the New York City area, there are more and more Sri Lankans’ whose socio-economic status increasingly resembles that of the working class immigrant entrepreneur, which is so prevalent in the Hispanic community. As recent studies have shown, there is less economic mobility in the U.S. than in other wealthy western countries, which affects all of those living in this nation.