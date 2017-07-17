Inflection Point – When it All Explodes

The earliest Internet was built by the military, designed to help scientists around the nation gain access to those rare room-sized computers located at MIT, Stanford and a few key institutions Use of the early ARPAnet was slow, cumbersome and awkward -- that is, until Marc Andreessen created Mosaic, the first widely accessible Internet browser. When Mosaic launched in 1993, there were only 26 websites. In 1994, there were 10,000. By 1998, there were millions. Mosaic (later Netscape) was a “user interface moment.” A user interface moment is the instant when a technology goes viral -- when a simple interface allows unfamiliar users to build revenue-generating processes on top of a previously convoluted, inaccessible system (e.g. the early Internet). Check out this video from my Abundance 360 Digital Program, where I highlight user interface moments and how to capitalize on them as an entrepreneur.