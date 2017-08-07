Influence the Moment to Improve Your Mood

The past is never past.

Not when I can remember days when gray skies would make the air unfit to breathe.

Not when an iron curtain would cloud the heavens. Not when silver linings would pollute the earth. Not when layers of smog would descend upon a city of fallen angels. Not when hopelessness would darken even the facade of hope.

Not when HOLLYWOOD would make it impossible to suspend disbelief, because the elements would expose this sign as a sign of the times: A symbol of decadence and disrepair, invisible to those with the means to stay inside and proof of how those without means are (conveniently) invisible to the rest of us.

All the while chemicals would condition the air, so it would be cool indoors, while other chemicals would invert our days into nights.

The sunset would become our only chance to see – and feel – the sunshine, despite its red-orange shades of atomic rage and demonic fury.

I remember how the weather would affect my mood.

I remember mourning the morning, when summer would turn my skin from a healthy tan to an unhealthy sheet of white, when the season would be more frightful than delightful, when the heat index would be more trick than treat, when it would look like August but seem like Halloween –– when all of these things would happen, there would be a greater craving for poisoned candy.

The setting always increases demand for the supply of drugs, licit or illicit.

Is there a connection, then, between what we do to the soil and what we do to our souls?

To ask the question is to answer it.

I choose to remember the past, because I refuse to repeat history by pretending we do not shape history.

The choices we make, therefore, are the result of vocal consent or silent assent.

We must not delude ourselves by thinking we have no choice.

My choices may not always be right.

Indeed, my wrongs afford me few rights to ever be so wrong again about my personal life.

Hence my decision to choose wisely.