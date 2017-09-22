Influencer Marketing Targets Horror Film Audiences With Friend Request

Influencer marketing is gaining attention beyond its initial consumer products focus. While influencers started out using a product on their Instagram page, the concept has evolved into other areas. Influencer marketing growth shows it simply works better than other types of marketing.

According to Influential's research, 71% of consumers are more likely to make a purchase based on a social media reference. Additionally, 47% of Millennials tend to trust user-generated content over anything a brand would produce.

Since influencer marketing works so well, it made sense to test how influencers could do the same with film genres. Now, influencers are working their magic to convince their followers to go see certain movies.

Shifting Story Lines and Platforms

The newly released horror film, "Friend Request," recently took part in an influencer marketing experiment to see how this form of marketing might change how films are marketed in the near future. According to Chad Doher, Co-CEO of Global Pictures Media, the production company for the new horror movie, "'Friend Request' brings the modern element of social media into the horror genre, so it feels only natural that a primary driver of the film’s marketing be done through today’s undisputed leaders of word-of-mouth, social media influencers."

In developing more relevant movie storylines, this flick incorporates social media. It plays off fears people have about adding friends to their social media circles that they don't actually know. Like its predecessor, "Unfriended," this new type of horror film is gaining in popularity because of its relatable subject and characters.

A New Approach to Film Marketing

Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Entertainment studios believed that a horror movie would be an ideal test case for influencer marketing for the film industry. "Horror films are all about word-of-mouth. We needed to find influencers that aligned perfectly with all the excitement, thrills and scares 'Friend Request' delivers. The only way to effectively execute peer-to-peer word of mouth, at scale, is to ensure both the product and the messenger are authentic."

To ensure that this would be the result, Influential, the world's first AI-powered influencer marketplace, and its technology partner, IBM, was asked to help launch and manage an influencer marketing campaign for the horror film. Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, noted, "'Friend Request' is a pure horror film that will scare the living daylights out of an audience. It was imperative that we were able to harness cognitive learning through AI to find the perfect, trusted influencers, based on their demographic, contextual, and psychographic relevance.”

Campaign demographics included male and female horror film fans, ages 18 to 25, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. They used a number of keywords that would help focus on finding those fans. IBM's Watson and its augmented intelligence machine generated content with psychographic relevance for this demographic. This relevance included emotionality, sympathy, artistic interest, imagination, and adventurousness.

A Creative Strategy Built Around Influencers

To generate buzz and interest in this horror film, Influential enlisted the help of influencers who natively posted on social media platforms about the upcoming film release. This included posting the movie trailer so that their own following and sharing their own excitement about seeing it. Influencers could film brief pre-roll and post-roll videos as part of their film trailer posts. In these short videos, influencers shared their genuine excitement about seeing the movie. They also asked their followers to come to the film's opening day.

However, there were additional ways that influencers went to work promoting this horror film to their followers. To intensify the social chatter about the film, influencers created micro-content from the official Friend Request content. They used instantly recognizable formats, such as GIFs and meme-style graphic layovers. The micro-content also included premiere information to subtlely promote seeing the film on opening day. Cosplay and makeup influencers also created and shared special looks inspired by the film.

Influencing Action

Lastly, influencers took photos of themselves at the movie theater and posted these so their followers could see their excitement. As a call to action, it drove followers to participate and share with the influencers they so admired. Likewise, these followers could share what they were doing and their excitement about the horror film.

The initial feedback proves that influencer marketing is a more engaging way to attract film audiences. In fact, it could replace the previous one-way marketing methods like releasing a film trailer on various channels. Now, movie viewers can interact with influencers and be emotionally vested in the excitement others feel about the same film.