Influencer Network - Clinton Senkow

In this episode with Clinton Senkow, a writer, entrepreneur, speaker, and co-founder of Influencive, he’s going to share valuable tips on how you can connect with influencers and become an influencer too.

When you're starting off, it can be intimidating seeing all these people at the top of the ladder. You might also think you're never going to connect with them, but what you need to do is to have confidence in yourself. Always believe that you can be someone of value.