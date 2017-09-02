Twitter Schools Infowars Editor Over 'Orwell Rolls In His Grave' At Antifa Claim

Folks online have given a much-needed history lesson to Infowars’ editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson.

The British-based conspiracy theorist tweeted Wednesday that author George Orwell “rolls in his grave” at the concept of Antifa, the anti-fascist collective which is taking on hate groups.

Alongside a photograph of Antifa activists, he also described them as “the most hateful group in America.”

The most hateful group in America.



Orwell rolls in his grave. pic.twitter.com/vgmxXSnZTK — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 28, 2017

But in using the phrase to criticize the movement, Watson appeared to forget (or didn’t realize) that Orwell himself actually fought fascists in the Spanish Civil War, and even wrote Homage to Catalonia about his experience.

Historical researcher Mike Stuchbery, who teaches the history of the 1936-1939 conflict to children in schools, was quick to remind him that Orwell was “as ‘Antifa’ as it gets.”

Paul. Orwell volunteered to fight fascists in Spain. Essentially, Orwell is as 'Antifa' as it gets. You dumb motherfucker. https://t.co/84jJ0v08ie — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) August 30, 2017

Paul, again, Orwell signed up to fight with the militia of a Spanish Marxist party, via the ILP. That's how much he despised fascists. https://t.co/biu3n4aLnJ — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) September 1, 2017

Again, read a fuckin' book. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) September 1, 2017

Other tweeters agreed:

You know absolutely nothing about Orwell, do you? 😂😂 — Jack Hancock (@1983Jackhancock) August 30, 2017

Yet again little Paul shows his ignorance of history. Do you ever get tired of looking like an angry tit? — Mark (@MarkMobile68) August 30, 2017

Dope. Orwell fought fascism. Have you read his books? pic.twitter.com/zkqEjB2xae — Caro (@carogonza) August 31, 2017

Orwell was an anarchist. Wrote a book about killing fascists in Spain. How can you be this uninformed, really? — 🏴#Antifapist 🏴 (@comradeofswadia) August 31, 2017

They named a square in Barcelona after him for fighting fascists, you numb skull. pic.twitter.com/BxYRqhJAr3 — Aaron Barndollar (@barndollar) August 31, 2017

Try reading Orwell's book Catalonia about his time fighting fascists in Spain you numpty — KS (@ks_1968) August 31, 2017

Orwell was literally an anti-fascist democratic socialist 😂 — Hayden Goes West (@HaydenSilb) August 30, 2017

George Orwell: "If you had asked me why I had joined the militia I should have answered: ‘To fight against Fascism’.." (1938)#antifascists — Tim Fenton (@PompeyTim69) August 30, 2017

George Orwell actually went to Spain during the Spanish Civil War to fight against fascists with socialists. He wrote a book about it too. — Kharn (@LeninMarxEngel) August 30, 2017

I doubt he wanted a repeat of "Homage to Catalonia" seeing as it involves him taking a bullet to the neck while he fought fascists in Spain. — Money Snake (@SvizraLion) August 30, 2017

