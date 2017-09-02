Twitter Schools Infowars Editor Over 'Orwell Rolls In His Grave' At Antifa Claim

Folks online have given a much-needed history lesson to Infowars’ editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson.
The British-based conspiracy theorist tweeted Wednesday that author George Orwell “rolls in his grave” at the concept of Antifa, the anti-fascist collective which is taking on hate groups.
Alongside a photograph of Antifa activists, he also described them as “the most hateful group in America.”
But in using the phrase to criticize the movement, Watson appeared to forget (or didn’t realize) that Orwell himself actually fought fascists in the Spanish Civil War, and even wrote Homage to Catalonia about his experience.
Historical researcher Mike Stuchbery, who teaches the history of the 1936-1939 conflict to children in schools, was quick to remind him that Orwell was “as ‘Antifa’ as it gets.”
Other tweeters agreed:
