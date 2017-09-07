A reporter for the right-wing, fake-news, conspiracy-filled Infowars website put a little kid on the spot at a pro-immigration rally in Austin, Texas, last week.

And he got more than he bargained for.

The reporter first called the girl “young man.” Although he lated claimed on Twitter, “I said mam and she walked up to me,” it probably wasn’t the best way to start things off. Watch the clip above to see for yourself.