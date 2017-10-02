Infrastructure Revamp Requires Vibrant Private Rail System, Re-embracing User Fees

As policy makers in Washington ponder meaningful ways to improve public infrastructure in the U.S. - including a hearing this week in the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee - they face a unique challenge to ensure that the current high quality of private rail infrastructure remains the world’s best.

The need to fix bridges, highways and waterways is paramount. All told, the public infrastructure revitalization effort might tally $1 trillion – much of that footed by taxpayers. But equally paramount is maintaining the system by which freight railroads pay for their own infrastructure, so that taxpayers don’t have to, while also relieving taxpayers from subsidizing the commercial use of public roads.

Most importantly, this means maintaining the partial economic deregulation structure set forth by the Staggers Rail Act of 1980, which guaranteed railroads nothing, but gave them an opportunity to earn revenues sufficient to sustain and grow the rail network.

Today’s economic regulatory system allows railroads to base most of their rates on market demand. It permits railroads and shippers to enter into confidential contracts like other private businesses do, and it explicitly recognizes railroads’ need to earn adequate dollars. Under this framework, regulators retain authority to protect shippers and consumers against unreasonable railroad conduct and unreasonable railroad pricing.

Since passage of Staggers, America’s freight railroads have spent more than $635 billion of their own funds, more than 40 cents of every revenue dollar, on capital expenditures and maintenance. This stands in stark contrast to trucks, airlines, and barge, which operate on highways, airways, and waterways that are publicly financed.

The freight rail industry’s unquestioned success must not be undone, particularly when the Surface Transportation Board (STB), which has broad economic regulatory oversight of freight railroads, resumes work on major rulemakings currently on hold.

While some groups want the STB to exert broader control over crucial areas of rail operations, including routing and pricing, this would would be destructive to the broader economy. Government price controls geared to favor certain rail customers at the expense of others would not only hurt railroads, but also employees, American consumers and investors. It would also undermine efforts to ensure adequate freight rail capacity to meet our nation’s current and future freight transportation needs.

Just how much of an impact freight railroads have on the economy was detailed in a recent study by Towson University. It found that, in 2014 alone, the operations and bankrolling of America’s major freight railroads supported around 1.5 million jobs, nearly $274 billion in economic output and $88 billion in wages.

With such a far-reaching economic impact – and with huge private investments made into infrastructure that serves the public – it is no wonder why a broad and diverse coalition of 25 national organizations recently rebuffed efforts to undo today’s economic regulatory model. They called for Congress to “put the re-regulation of freight railroads to bed for the foreseeable future.”

For any serious conversation about revitalizing public infrastructure in the U.S., lawmakers instead should embrace the simple premise that users of infrastructure should pay their full share for using that infrastructure – just like private freight rail does today. This is particularly true for the nation’s roads and bridges.

Congress has transferred $143 billion since 2008 from the general fund to the Highway Trust Fund to rehabilitate worn roads and make necessary upgrades.

This taxpayer-funded subsidy distorts the competitive environment by making it appear that trucks are less expensive than they actually are and puts other modes, especially rail, at a disadvantage.

Making sure everybody pays their full share is a simple solution to the difficult task of fixing America’s broken public infrastructure.