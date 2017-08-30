Infused Coffee the New Fad for Our Favorite Buzzing Elixir

Long before the water cooler, there was coffee. It’s America’s favorite drink. We crave it, love it, drink it.

It is an experience. That warm cup in your hands. The smell that wafts through the air and fills the nostrils and hugs your soul. The beautiful, dark, deep, color of fresh-brewed coffee is like artwork to the eyes.

We walk with it.

We sit with it.

Then there’s the feel of the coffee on your tongue, in your mouth and the delicious, smooth taste that obliges with ever sip.

Coffee brings us together.

We visit coffee shops, where folks are kind.

We fill our cups with the dark, buzzing elixir that fuels our soul and ignites our creativity.

It’s something shared.

J Morrison Charlotte the Great enjoying Infused Coffee and Donuts

For me, coffee was the beverage brewed in my 30s while visiting with Charlotte the Great at the table. We both like our cups HOT. Sometimes our pot welcomes someone new. Regardless, our cup of coffee isn’t as simple as a morning drink. It is all the complexities of our love.

The perfect pairing can make the best cup of coffee even better.

J Morrison

I think a cup a Joe pairs well with a giant mug.

I also like it with this moist coffee cake muffin recipe.

I’m loving the new infused coffee, adding something extra in each cup—sort of a bonus flavor and wellness prize.

J. Morrison Eight O’Clock Infused Super Spice Coffee

Coffee connects me to my dad, who is two states away. He’s a fan of the Eight O’Clock Super Spice coffee, a luscious dark roast, with turmeric and warm notes of cinnamon, both noted for their health benefits. We drink a cup together over the phone so I can check in on him and he tell me stories of his life and update me on his home remodel.

I love that infused coffee pairs coffee with delicious new flavors and boosts for me.

At work, I come in early so I can have quiet time and sip B6 Metabolism coffee. The slightly earthy taste is what I crave and we all know B6 is good for energy levels. It’s a great start to the day, even if I pair it with donuts.

Afternoons, have me reaching for the medium toasted coffee, Acai Glow. I call it my beauty brew. It’s infused with the Acai berry. The taste is vibrant, but doesn’t lean much towards the flavor of berries.

No more excuses, now there’s a reason behind every sip!

Think about it. We like coffee, but every individual has an eclectic and unique palate. Infused coffee is a game changer taking an ordinary cup of deliciousness and making it a cup of infused goodness.

While playing hostess this holiday season, take a moment to serve infused coffee, pairing it with delicious finger desserts and delight all your guests!

Find out more about Julee Morrison on Facebook ©2017 Julee Morrison, as first published on Mommy’s Memorandum