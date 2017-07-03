A severely injured or ill bald eagle was rescued from the streets of Washington, D.C., Saturday. It seemed like a troubling omen so close to the Fourth of July.

The national bird couldn’t fly, was lethargic and its breathing was labored when found in the southeastern section of the District of Columbia after a tip, according to a Facebook post by the Humane Rescue Alliance.

The bird was transported to the City Wildlife treatment center, where its condition Sunday afternoon was listed as stable but its prognosis as “guarded.”

It wasn’t clear what was causing the eagle’s troubles. Some Facebook commenters feared it may have been injured by fireworks. One suggested possible lead poisoning from contaminated fish in the polluted Potomac or other area rivers.

Eagles are susceptible to lead in the environment, particularly to lead bullets that contaminate animals shot by hunters, then consumed by the great birds. Lead poisoning is often fatal and causes paralysis, brain damage and blindness in affected animals. Up to 15 percent of eagles die their first year from lead poisoning. Donald Trump’s Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in May repealed a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service directive by the Obama administration to ban lead ammunition in federal wildlife refuges and parks.