'Several' Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians Near Boston Airport, Police Say

A vehicle hit a group of pedestrians near Boston’s Logan Airport Monday afternoon, leaving “several” people injured, Massachusetts State Police said Monday afternoon.

Police believe it was an accident, according to CBS Boston.

State police tweeted just after 2 p.m. that multiple agencies, including Boston police, fire, and EMS, were at the scene.

NEW: First images coming in from crash near airport. Several people injured, per MSP #NBCBoston pic.twitter.com/UPLFVSdANx — Perry Russom (@PerryNBCBoston) July 3, 2017

“Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity,” the tweet said.

Video of the scene, obtained by local media, showed a white cab resting near a building and picnic tables. At least one person was seen being loaded into a stretcher, The Associated Press reported.

A Boston Police spokesman referred questions to the Massachusetts State Police, which did not immediately comment.