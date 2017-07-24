Innovation Superheros: Meet The Wonder Women of Jabil

Change is happening and it’s happening fast! The world is transforming at a relentless pace. Technology is driving transformation and every element of our lives is being impacted, from the way we shop to the way we monitor and improve health and even the way new products are designed, developed and brought to market. At the center of this perfect storm is a little-known, yet powerful company, called Jabil. At $18m in Revenue and 180k people around the world, this Fortune 200 company empowers 330 of the world’s biggest brands and coolest startups, with innovation, engineering, manufacturing & supply chain services globally. And as they work hard to support their customers’ digital strategies, Jabil itself is undergoing its own digital transformation. At the heart of this transformation, is a small group of focused yet dynamic female leaders who share a passion for new technology, customers and making the world a better place and they are blazing a trail inside this 50-year old company, that will change it forever.

Pictured Left to Right: Jabil’s Dr. Amanda Williams, Heather Andrus, Christine McDermott, Joanne Moretti and Meredith Kovarik.

Digital transformation is not new at Jabil. It is a journey that started 6 years ago, with a stated intent of becoming the most technologically advanced manufacturing solutions company on the planet aimed at empowering their customers who want to empower the world. Throughout this period, Jabil has been digitizing and automating its manufacturing processes across 102 engineering and manufacturing centers, through automation, robotics, 3D Printing, virtual reality and M2M technologies. Today, their factory workers are more like “programmers” and their manufacturing processes are more agile and efficient. Today, Jabil manages its entire 27,000-supplier, global supply chain network through a sophisticated analytics engine that helps their supply chain managers uncover and identify risks and opportunities in the supply chain in real time. And today, their innovation and prototyping group, Radius, is fully digitized and delivering accelerated product introduction and speed to market for their customers’ products. The key now, according to, Joanne Moretti, their Chief Marketing Officer and head of their Radius consulting group is to “drive a digital thread through the entire value chain” to help carry data and insights from one discipline to another, like “oil lubricating and powering a car across its 40,000 complex parts and throughout the engine, to make it run more efficiently”. She and the rest of the executive team, believes Data should inform and drive everything at Jabil. And they also believe there is commercial value and new business models to be had in this data driven company.

But let’s focus on the women at the core of this monumental transformation effort:

Heather Andrus, Managing Director, Radius Silicon Valley

Heather Andrus an MIT and Stanford grad, is the Managing Director, Radius Silicon Valley. Radius is an Innovation & Product Development company acquired by Jabil 4 years ago, who is focused on delivering Accelerated Product Introduction services to customers. Radius is digitally connected to Jabil’s global manufacturing capabilities, when customers need scale, the team collaborates to ensure products are always designed for manufacturability and scalability. A strong proponent of “Design Thinking” and the 4D’s of Innovation, Heather has worked for more than 20 years in innovation, engineering and product design combining user-centered experience design and engineering acumen.

For Heather and the team at Radius it’s about so much more than the hardware. They are working closely with some of the world’s largest brands and coolest startups to develop solutions that bring the whole digital ecosystem to life around new digital offerings that transform the way business is being done. Heather states, “from the very start of the ideation process through prototyping in our digital prototype lab and manufacturing with our accelerated product introduction process, the team works intimately with customers to ensure that we develop every offering with an eye to creating a delightful user experience.” Explaining, “Why? The result of delighting the user is product adoption, brand loyalty and higher margins and revenue. To do this at the accelerated speeds the market demands, we use the digital thread to speed R&D, consumer feedback and team collaboration. The result is new business models and accretive value for our customers.”

The digital thread is also transforming how Radius works. A partnership with Microsoft to use the HoloLens AR headset in product design and consumer research was featured at the Hannover Messe Manufacturing Showcase and is allowing Radius and its customers to share ideas and designs in a virtual environment, even when they are in different parts of the world.

Christine Forbes McDermott, Marketing Executive for Jabil’s Digital Solutions group & CMO Jabil Smart Packaging Solutions.

Christine Forbes McDermott is the Marketing Executive for Jabil’s Digital Solutions group & CMO Jabil Smart Packaging Solutions. She enables the go-to-market for these important and strategic areas of Jabil’s growth strategy. Christine started her career after graduating from the University of Denver, as a journalist and has worked in high tech marketing the majority of her career in telecom and enterprise software.

“Digital is in our DNA. The agility it brings is essential to our customers in a world where disruption to markets, supply chain and business models is the new norm. We need to be agile enough to quickly guide our customers to pivot a product or solution strategy when changes occur.” Comments Christine, adding, ”Jabil loves technology but not just for technology’s sake. We love what it can do for our customers and for the world.” New technologies like Smart Packaging and additive manufacturing are changing the way products are made and how they add value for customers, and Jabil is at the center of that change. We apply our expertise in process and material innovation to ensure that new techniques meet the engineering rigor required to make them repeatable and viable at volume. One such example is a recent partnership with HP that utilizes their Fusion 3D Printer to reduce the cost and time required for tooling, and effectively and economically deliver printed parts for volume manufacturing.

“Our digital manufacturing solutions and engineering expertise is a perfect match for new technologies like 3D Printing and robotics that are in a constant state of evolution,” says Christine. “At Jabil, we are innovating at the cutting edge of so many different spaces. The opportunities it creates for customers is endless!”

Meredith Kovarik, Business Unit Director at Jabil and 2015 recipient of the STEP Ahead Women in Manufacturing Award

Meredith Kovarik, Business Unit Director at Jabil, is justifiably proud of what has been achieved with Jabil’s Intelligent Digital Supply Chain. Meredith is a 2015 recipient of the STEP Ahead Women in Manufacturing Award and brings both an MBA and CSCP to her role at Jabil.

“There are few things in the world with more moving parts than Jabil’s global supply chain”, she commented, and the digital transformation that has occurred is impressive in terms of both scale and results. More than 50 years of supply chain expertise, processes, data and analytics have been strategically integrated and commercialized into a set of digital solutions that connects people and things in a way that can sharply cut landed cost, remove risk from the supply chain, adds efficiency, transparency, speed and agility with world-class analytics and decision support. Leveraging Jabil InControl, Jabil manages one of the largest global supply chains in the world, featuring more than 27,000 active suppliers, 700,000 part numbers, and the global complexity of 102 plants in 26 countries every day. Through the internal use of InControl, Jabil has reduced its inventory costs by more than $300 million over a period of 4 years. It’s no wonder Jabil InControl won the Gartner Chainnovator Award in 2016. And the future is even brighter, as Jabil commercializes InControl to offer consulting services, full managed services, and its first SaaS analytics and decision support solution for customers in all verticals.

“Data is the fuel that delivers speed and agility and diminishes risks for our customers on a daily basis. For Supply Chain within Jabil, it’s all about connection. We connect people, suppliers, facilities and customers to ensure seamless engagements for the good of end-customers,” says Meredith. “Intelligent Digital Supply Chain is at the center of it all.”

Dr. Amanda Williams, business owner for Jabil’s Smart Packaging group

Dr. Amanda Williams is a UC Irvine, Stanford Grad, who is currently the business owner for Jabil’s Smart Packaging group. Amanda, works alongside Jabil’s customers developing custom Smart Packaging solutions that drive loyalty and deeper brand engagement. Amanda is an entrepreneur with a research background and experience with hardware, manufacturing, collaborative software, user experience, qualitative and quantitative user research. She loves building tools that unleash other people's creative endeavors.

According to WiseGuy Reports, the global smart packaging market is expected to reach $46.74 Billion by 2022. It’s a trend on the rise, for sure. And yet, most of Jabil Packaging Solutions’ big brand customers have never built a single solution with embedded electronics technology. This creates a huge opportunity to bring together Jabil’s Precision Injection Molding capabilities, Precision Mechanics, deep electronics and near field communications expertise, to help brands innovate with intelligent options that help them differentiate and drive brand brilliance.

Rapidly evolving technology is changing the face of our world – and packaging is just one of the areas reaping the rewards. Miniaturization and the diminishing cost of sensors enable brands to engage in new ways with the consumer. Packages are getting smarter by leveraging connections and big data to deliver unprecedented consumer insights. They are also capitalizing on the smart home wave that drives convenience and loyalty by connecting the brands with the devices we carry in our hands every day. Brands need the insight more than ever before as the market dynamics are shifting from shelf to online – and massive players like Amazon are disintermediating brands. Brands need to regain their voice – and Jabil is giving them back their power by creating a direct connection to the consumer through the package

“Technology offers so much right now that it can be hard to know where to start. Our goal is never to use technology for technology’s sake, but to develop novel solutions that are useful to consumers and valuable to brands. Helping some of the world’s top CPG leaders navigate the digital world is exceptionally rewarding for me,” says Amanda. “We create more than just products, we create new and unique user experiences for consumers – and the difference that makes for the brand is immeasurable.”

Joanne Moretti, SVP-Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and GM of Jabil’s Radius Innovation and Development Consultancy

Instrumental in this whole digital transformation is Joanne Moretti, Jabil’s first ever SVP-Chief Marketing Officer. Joanne has a dual responsibility, where she also oversees Jabil’s Radius Innovation and Development consultancy. She was one of Jabil’s first female executive leaders to hold P&L responsibilities and has since blazed a trail for others since being appointed in 2016.

Joanne is a leader with great insight and over 30 years of software engineering, sales, marketing and product management experience. Starting her 30-year career as a software engineer, out of CDI College, and holding a number of positions at CA, HP and Dell, she was immediately struck with Jabil’s digital capabilities from Day 1.

Walking into the Jabil’s Control center in St. Petersburg, Florida, she saw Jabil’s digitized Supply Chain in action, and exclaimed to her peers and superiors, “never mind manufacturing and supply chain, this is a software company of epic proportion!” And from that moment forward, she carried this theme everywhere she went and advocated the powers of digital and software, from top to bottom. She envisioned a Jabil that went beyond traditional manufacturing services to one that offered much higher value service models to Jabil’s customers, and at the same time delivers stickiness and accretive revenues for the shareholders.

The digital transformation of a business the size of Jabil is no small task, and that’s why Joanne also believes that marketing can be the glue that holds the whole process together. After all, Jabil’s digital strategy starts with becoming a digital company at its core - using big data and cloud to transform internal and external processes to empower the companies that empower the world.

Joanne Moretti’s (Jabil’s SVP/CMO) blogs and weekly newspaper “the Butterfly”

In addition to advocating for the Digital Transformation of Jabil, Joanne is also a recognized advocate for women in technology and business. Winning awards like the EWF’s Women of Influence awards, twice, and CloudNow’s Lifetime Achievement Award for supporting women in Cloud, Joanne spends much of her free time privately and publicly mentoring young women inside and outside Jabil, and curating thoughtful content in her blogs and weekly newspaper “the Butterfly”, as well as actively participating in industry events like WITI (Women in Technology International) doing keynotes, panel discussions and articles whenever she gets the opportunity. She also hosts WITI events, High School tours, Robotics Days, Engineering Contests, and other such activities at the Jabil Blue Sky Center, whenever given the opportunity, to create awareness and inspiration in STEM related careers.

With an estimated 50 billion IoT Sensors by 2020 and more than 200 billion “Things” on the Internet by 2030, it is no question that IoT will be not only transformative, but disruptive to business models in the coming years. And IoT is just one example. Technology and data is transforming every part of business, from the way products are designed to how they are made, packaged and delivered to the end consumer. We embrace trends like mass customization and the service economy and leverage new technologies to enable customers to disrupt -- not be disrupted.

“Our customers fear irrelevance and they see disruption and competition coming at them from every possible angle. We leverage our own digital innovation, engineering, manufacturing & supply chain capabilities to empower our customers and their digital strategies and products so they can focus on important stuff…like customer engagement and growth strategies,” says Joanne.

“Jabil drives digital transformation every day. At its core are really smart and ambitious women who are empowered by their own leadership to drive hard for digital disruption - not only for Jabil and our shareholders, but for our customers and their customers,” says Joanne, adding, “The digital journey is more like a wild ride, and this team is thrilled to be in the driver’s seat.”