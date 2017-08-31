Innovative and Out-of-the-Box Thinking

We were strolling in Rome and came across a restaurant. We had this feeling that, they all know each other. We decided to go in and asked for the menu. They told there is no menu. We said “What do you mean? How will we know what to order?” They replied: You don’t know. You eat what you get.
We thought: That’s very strange. And we looked around….people were having a good time….so we said let’s try it. We had an amazing experience that evening. It felt like we were sitting in our Uncle’s garden and we were having dinner with friends and relatives. The food was amazing and we’ll never, ever forget this experience.
I think innovative conferences are the same. We don’t receive payment from our speakers and they don’t get paid by us. They like our platform and we like them. We don’t announce their names. We don’t report about their subject. If they don’t come, we have other speakers who will. In most of the cases our speakers have been recommended to us. If we select them to speak, we research and know exactly what they are going to offer. The audience is usually great too.
Our community is all about project management, innovation and FinTech. Each speaker can invite three guests to join us for free. The rest of the audience, buys a ticket online and joins our conference for the afternoon. Typically they are very interested in the topic and therefore we are honoured to have them attend. Our conferences are exclusive and small. We can’t have a group of 200 people and call it exclusive, right? We are probably not the right fit if you are looking for a large audience. We are always surprised by the people that we meet in our conferences because our speakers are usually promoting our conferences within their network. We prefer to be small and exclusive. Quantity does not matter for us. Sometimes you can’t have both: quantity and quality. In our community we have managers who are investors looking for opportunities to invest in innovative solutions and we have startups with great FinTech solutions. Watch the short clips below:
CONVERSATIONS