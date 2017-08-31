Innovative and Out-of-the-Box Thinking

We were strolling in Rome and came across a restaurant. We had this feeling that, they all know each other. We decided to go in and asked for the menu. They told there is no menu. We said “What do you mean? How will we know what to order?” They replied: You don’t know. You eat what you get.

We thought: That’s very strange. And we looked around….people were having a good time….so we said let’s try it. We had an amazing experience that evening. It felt like we were sitting in our Uncle’s garden and we were having dinner with friends and relatives. The food was amazing and we’ll never, ever forget this experience.

I think innovative conferences are the same. We don’t receive payment from our speakers and they don’t get paid by us. They like our platform and we like them. We don’t announce their names. We don’t report about their subject. If they don’t come, we have other speakers who will. In most of the cases our speakers have been recommended to us. If we select them to speak, we research and know exactly what they are going to offer. The audience is usually great too.