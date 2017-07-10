Innovative Drug Treatments Seen at InMed Pharmaceuticals

By Richard Cox and Veronica Parnell

Medical marijuana has been a hot topic in the media over the last decade, and many innovative companies have started to garner attention in the industry. Today, we will take a look at a company called InMed Pharmaceuticals, who they are, and what they can offer in the treatment of many elusive illnesses.

Who is InMed Pharmaceuticals?

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. Their main focus is on cannabis and cannabinoids with the use of cutting-edge drug delivery systems. The title of pre-clinical, though, is only temporary as they are set to start clinical trials in 2018.

InMed is different from other companies working with cannabis-based drugs because they work with unique bioinformatics assessment tools and the ability to isolate cannabinoids in many forms (rather than just THC and CBD). Most medical marijuana companies are missing the 90+ additional cannabinoids that exist in every cultivated plant. So, this offers InMed Pharmaceuticals far more opportunities to find new treatments that are innovative relative to what is currently available from the competition.

Medical Marijuana Industry

At this stage, growth in the medical marijuana industry cannot be doubted. The legalization of medical marijuana by state now spans all geographical zones, and consumer surveys suggests that a wide majority of the population is in favor of further legalization.

Over the last decade, popular support for medical marijuana has grown for a wide range of age groups and political affiliations. According to Gallup, opinion polls show that support for legalization amongst Democrats has risen from 38% in 2003/2005 to 67% in 2016 while support from Republicans grew from 20% to 47% during the same period. We have seen similar trends based on age groups, where surveys show that support from 35-54 year olds has risen from 35% to 61% during the period.

Growing Markets

InMed is devoting significant resources to testing treatments for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and Glaucoma with specific cannabinoid compounds. EB is a group of devastating, inherited connective tissue diseases with no approved treatments -- and this market void could pave the way for faster regulatory approvals. Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the developed world.

But benefits are likely to be seen for patients and investors, alike. According to estimates by Forbes, InMed’s glaucoma drug and their epidermolysis bullosa (EB) treatments have the potential to earn $6 billion in revenue per year. At the rate that this company is going, these drugs won’t be the only impressive breakthroughs that they have in their arsenal.

In real terms, InMed Pharmaceuticals has already shown significant growth. The stock trades in the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol IMLFF. Gains of roughly 180% have already been posted at stages, and this is due largely to strategic moves made by the board in achieving the high standards in the ways the company is staffed and run.

The important thing to remember is that the information you are looking at in the figures now – which is still rather impressive – are still in the pre-clinical phase. This means that there is a fantastic amount of room for growth at InMed Pharmaceuticals.