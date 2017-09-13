Insane or 'Insanely Great'?

The multiverse is real.

That is, the theory about the existence of different universes and different histories among different versions of ourselves; this matter of speculation, immune from testing and impossible to falsify, is now a matter of fact, not because of a breakthrough by science, but because of a breakdown in society; because of our parallel lives within the physical realm and the virtual reality of our mobile devices, where we become victims of this electronic black hole, where light can escape so we have no desire to escape, where the colors are so rich – and the images are so riveting – that we willingly cross the event horizon into psychological oblivion.

The most recent example of this phenomenon is yesterday’s debut of the iPhone X, where executives speak in superlatives by conflating wants with needs.

They honor Steve Jobs, in a temple of his own design, where the space houses a revival meeting for the devout and the faithful, where aluminum and glass replace a canvas tent and a dirt floor, where the preacher has no pulpit to pound and no Bible to brandish in this sanctuary of minimalism.

They simultaneously stimulate the crowd and hypnotize consumers, thanks to their belief – and our suspension of disbelief – concerning the triumph of Jobs’s brand of metaphysics over the laws of physics.

They seek to distort reality by including us among the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently.

They place us alongside Einstein, Edison, Gandhi, Picasso and Martin Luther King, Jr. –– provided we pay the price of admission, so we can join the likes of Chaplin, Coppola, Capra, Huston and Welles.

They ask us to tithe $1,000 per person, so we can sit beside Dylan and the Dalai Lama.

They give us greatness without any price (except one) to pay, without any burden to bear, without any hardship to meet.

Meanwhile hurricanes destroy two of our great cities, as a tyrant threatens to destroy all our cities.