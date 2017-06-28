Inside a Session with a Reiki Master

Reiki Masters are committed to helping their clients heal through deep relaxation. They are also dedicated to Reiki as a way of life. After devoting time to intense holistic self-study and practice, Reiki Masters achieve a higher level of balance and consciousness.

Reiki Masters differ from Reiki practitioners in that they are able to attain the highest level of Reiki attunement. This means that Reiki Masters have the capabilities to help open and expand their clients’ main energy channels. The result? They’re able to help clients’ life force energy flow more freely and deeply. By clearing the body’s emotional, spiritual and physical blockages, Reiki Masters create positive energy shifts within their clients, which leads to self-growth. Plus, their knowledge, skills and abilities can achieve more intense healing in shorter lengths of time.

What to Expect During a Session with a Reiki Master

Just as every person is different, every Reiki Master and his or her technique is different. Depending on your Reiki Master, at the beginning of your session, there may be different opening rituals, such as prayers being said aloud. These rituals are usually part of the process to enhance the spiritual connection and flow of Reiki. After all, as Reiki is transferred to clients from the practitioners’ and Masters’ minds, bodies and hearts, they need to prepare themselves to be a clear and open channel for the universal life force energy to pass through them.

After an opening ritual, a Reiki Master may place his or her hands above or on various sections of your body. This is to direct their energy to the areas in your body that need it the most. Reiki Masters may use a specific sequence of hand positions to cover all of your body’s major energy centers, or they may rely on their intuition to place their hands wherever will be most beneficial to your healing process. They may also prefer to focus, instead, on specific areas of concern.

Sensations

What does it feel like during a Reiki healing session with a Master? As we all know, sessions may feel different depending on the healer, his or her training and, especially, the needs of each client. Some Reiki clients report that after a session with a Reiki Master, they experienced feelings of spiritual energy as well as a lessening or even reversal of their physical symptoms. Other sensations that both healers and clients have reported during Reiki sessions include:

Feelings of warmth, heat, coolness or other subtle sensations

Seeing lights, colors or images

A tingling “pins-and-needles” sensation

Sensing vibrational buzzing or hearing the ringing of bells

Sensing something similar to an electrical current

Feeling light pressure, numbness or throbbing

Feeling sleepy

That being said, you can enjoy and benefit from Reiki without feeling any noticeable sensations; they are not a confirmation of the flow of Reiki. While some people may experience one or some of these sensations, others don’t experience any of them at all. And that’s okay! Just keep in mind that Reiki sensations can be subtle and, therefore, overlooked. It takes time and consciousness to notice them. Fortunately, Reiki works regardless of whether you feel sensations during your sessions or not.

During and End of a Session

Reiki sessions can vary in length, anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours. During this healing session, which is dedicated to helping your mind and body relax and unwind, you may react in different ways. Some clients fall into a deep sleep, which is conducive for rest and recovery. Others may take the time to observe their thoughts or concentrate on their breathing. Still others may have a hard time letting go and relaxing. If you find it difficult to rest your mind, don’t judge yourself. As with all wellness practices, Reiki is a process that takes time, patience and commitment.

Once your session comes to an end, your Reiki Master will gently invite you to come back to full awareness. This is done by placing their hands on your shoulders, and either announcing the end of the session or perhaps by ringing a bell. You can then slowly return to your senses and focus on reconnecting with your body, your surroundings, and the healing process.