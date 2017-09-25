Inside Everything

Keep trying to hide and in time
you become a wall.
Keep trying to love and in time
you become love.
Our journey on Earth is to stop
hiding, so we can become love.
Everything else is a seduction
and a distraction.
Courage is staying true.
A Question to Walk With: Describe your history of hiding and loving. Which has your attention these days and why?
