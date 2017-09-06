Inside the Classroom: The Truth Is Not a Liberal Agenda

On my most recent evaluation of teaching at the University of Kansas, one student commented that the course had a very liberal agenda and that students should not have any views forced on them. The student went on to say that it wasn’t the instructor but the curriculum and the university as a whole. This observation of the curriculum could not be more wrong. Learning the facts is not part of some liberal agenda aimed at corrupting student minds. I teach Spanish language and culture at KU where one of the primary goals is to examine controversial issues such as immigration, military intervention, the Cuban embargo and same-sex marriage from multiple perspectives. By studying the various sides of each issue, our hope is that students will learn to critically examine texts, whether written or visual, and then develop informed opinions and decisions. An opinion or point of view is never imposed on a student. Learning that the U.S. government was responsible for military intervention in El Salvador, Guatemala and Colombia (to name just a few) that led to the death of thousands of innocent citizens including indigenous groups, women and children, is not part of a liberal agenda, but a historical fact. It is the reality of thousands of people who ended up in mass graves and that to date remain unidentified. It is the story of thousands who were displaced from their homes.

A few years ago I was a student in a combined undergraduate-graduate class at KU titled Cinemas of the Southern Cone: Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. Unlike the classes I normally teach, in which students are asked to express their ideas in Spanish, this class was in English. I remember sitting in class one day and thinking that even in the student's’ native language, discussing U.S. intervention in Latin America was very uncomfortable. Many students were shocked and struggled to believe that the United States had a role in such horrific events. If discussing these events in English is a challenge, one would think that it’s impossible to expect students to debate these issues in a foreign language. Sometimes students get frustrated because they have very strong beliefs or complex ideas they want to share, but a limited vocabulary or a gap in their knowledge of grammar which prevents them from doing so.

Knowledge of the grammar rules aside, the key to a successful conversation is having a classroom environment in which students are respectful of each other’s opinions and aware that everyone has had different experiences. The conversation is also greatly enriched when the class is composed of students from different economic backgrounds, races, and ethnicities. When I come to class on the first day of school and I learn that I have students from India, Pakistan, China, Mexico etc. I am gleeful inside because I know these students will help diversify our classroom which is otherwise composed of students predominantly from the midwest. Unfortunately this week, the President of the United States did a major disservice to classrooms around the country by rescinding DACA. On Tuesday, September 6 the Chancellor of KU issued a statement in support of preserving DACA’s protections. These dreamers are an asset to high schools and universities and should not live in fear of deportation.

Since President Trump took office, tensions have risen between various groups. The climate in the United States has become very toxic. This disrespectful and hateful rhetoric is slowly trickling down to the classroom and affecting student learning. Last semester there were numerous reports of Muslim students being harassed at KU. As a result, the university increased its efforts to promote an environment of tolerance and respect. For the very first time this semester, I had to go over the “Inclusive Classroom Policy” and emphasize that discrimination of any kind would not be tolerated in the classroom. Every single student is entitled to their own opinion, but not when it comes at the cost of discriminating against other students. While a difference of opinion is always welcome, we must also remember that opinion and fact are not synonyms. Historical facts are irrefutable and we teach students these facts in the hope that they will become conscious and active citizens that question why governments take certain actions and enact targeted policies. For example, last week President Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio who is responsible for unconstitutional jail conditions and numerous criminal investigations of misspending, abuse of power, and racial profiling. By pardoning Arpaio President Trump legitimized racial profiling. Despite the fact that I am a United States citizen with advanced education, I am terrified of being pulled over on I-70 on my way to teach at KU and being asked about my legal status simply because my skin is not white. Apart from walking our dogs, I also avoid going to any public space without my fiancee, who is a white American, because I am afraid that I will be discriminated against and looked at like I am an animal. I should not have to live with this constant fear, but this is the world I now live in thanks to President Trump and his administration.