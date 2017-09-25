Inside the Office with Octavia Pickett-Blakely: Beauty MD

Brilliance and a flair for beauty are two ways to aptly describe Octavia Pickett-Blakely. Although she is a medical doctor, her entrepreneurial spirit fuels her passion for beauty. Her story is one filled with constant change and determination to succeed. You can learn more about her business by visiting www.tressenoire.com.

What is your day job?

My day job is three-fold. I am an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania where I serve as the Director of GI nutrition, Obesity and Celiac Disease program, a segment of the Division of Gastroenterology. In this capacity I provide medical care for diseases such as Celiac disease and malabsorption, as well as weight management. As a professor, I teach medical trainees concepts and processes involving nutrition and the function of the gastrointestinal tract. I also conduct research in these areas.

I am also the co-founder of TresseNoire, a company that provides an innovative approach to the hair-care needs of black women. TresseNoire is essentially an app that allows women in Philadelphia and New York City to book appointments with stylists who travel to them to provide beauty services. Through this company I strive to integrate my medical experience with my passion for beauty to help women look and feel great.

Who are your heroes or mentors?

My mother is my biggest hero. I don’t think I truly appreciated everything my mother did when I was younger. However, when I became a wife and mother who had to balance those roles with a full-time job, I truly appreciated how complicated her life was. I often go to my mom for mentorship and advice.

Two of my aunts are also my mentors. They are both entrepreneurs and I, therefore, look to them for advice as a young entrepreneur. Both aunts have businesses in the early childhood niche. One has a small home daycare and the other has several preschools in DC. They’ve also been able to pursue their entrepreneurial endeavors while being wives and mothers. I greatly admire that.

When did you decide that being a doctor or an entrepreneur would be your journey?

Both decisions occurred at different phases of my life. I was always infatuated with science and actually wanted to become an oceanographer. My parents didn’t necessarily support the idea of me swimming with sharks...so I had to find another way to pursue a science career. I found the answer when I was about 8 or 9.

My family physician at the Howard University Hospital is the kindest, smartest, and most gentle person I have ever met. I fell in love with him and wanted to be exactly like him when I grew up. Hence, my medial pursuits.

By the time I hit high school I was pretty certain I wanted to be a physician. However, a battle of passions was ensuing in my mind. I loved science, but I also loved hair and hair styling. I wanted to pursue the cosmetology program at my high school, but was forced to make a choice between cosmetology and medicine. Therefore, although my interest in beauty has spanned decades, I never delved into it until much later in my medical career. While moving every 4 years to different states for sub-speciality training I realized that hair care options for women of color were inconsistent in a lot of areas. I believed that I could find a solution. So, TresseNoire was born.

If you were not doing this work, what would your life look like?

I would be a scientist of some sort. I would be working in a lab as a bench researcher, or a zoologist, or a botanist. My curiosity has always been piqued with understanding science. So, I know I would be doing something in the science realm.

If you had it all to do over again, would you do anything differently?

I really wish I had taken some time in between my sub-speciality trainings to do some real life stuff like traveling, enjoying life, and living in the moment. I’m learning how to live in the present. In medicine, everything is a deadline. It’s like we constantly have to live on edge to try to get everything done.

I’m now constantly reminding myself to slow down and pay attention. I’ve stopped rushing through life. I’m finding that this makes me more grateful.

Something that has always stuck with me is, “You don’t have to make the mistake to learn from it.” What is the toughest lesson you’ve learned that you hope another woman can learn from you?

Ask for help. High achievers tend to want everything to be perfect. We want the entire process to look good on our journey to the endpoint. However, part of the beauty of getting to that endpoint is the struggle. It’s about the journey. Oftentimes, we wait too long to ask for help and this results in too many losses, too many sacrifices, and wasted energy. Give people the opportunity to help.

I think when you don’t ask for help you’re depriving someone from living out his or her calling. Some people have a passion for helping others. For instance, when I had my eldest son I didn’t want anyone to come over because I felt like I had to entertain. I felt like the house had to be spotless, food had to be there, my hair had to be done, and I had to look decent. However, reminiscing I realized that people just wanted to be there for me. They really didn’t care about all of that. People who love and care about you should be allowed to experience all of you, not just the pretty parts. It’s hard to accept this because it makes you vulnerable.

What do you do for you that brings you absolute joy or peace?

I like watching foreign films. I also love watching my children sleep. The peace they exhibit and their smiles are priceless. It’s just so peaceful watching them sleep. I also love hearing children laugh that sound gives me absolute joy!.

What would you like your epitaph to be?

“There is enormous beauty in imperfection.” We’re living in the “I woke up like this” era. The truth is, you didn’t wake up like that. Your eyebrows weren’t perfectly shaped, your breath didn’t smell minty fresh, your face didn’t have an iridescent glow. Our imperfections are what make us human. Your humanity is how you relate to another individual. In trying to live a life of perfection, you lose some of your humanity.

If you only had one word, what is it that you want people to remember about you?

Loving. I would think that people would remember me as someone who always tried to help whenever she could. I give tough love which means that I am always completely honest with someone, even if it hurts. I also display love for people when they’re most vulnerable, ill, and don’t feel good about themselves. I strive to empower. I usually tell students who want to go to medical school that it’s possible. People will try to scare them by telling them how hard it is. However my message is simple, “If I could do it, so can you.”

Is there anything else you wish I had asked you?

I focused a lot on the medical side of me. The medical version of me has 21 years of experience. However, the entrepreneurial side of me is only 3 years old. I still have a lot to learn and a lot to do. However, I feel like I’m coming into my own and I’m really proud of where I am now compared to when I first entered medical school.

Many of the principles I’ve learned throughout my medical career have helped me as an entrepreneur. I’ve grown to appreciate meetings, written communication and grant writing. I’m really enjoying the journey of my life.

