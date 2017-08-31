Inside the Transformation of an Artist to a Brand: 3 Lessons on Brand Building

Brand building is the process of creating an identity and communicating that identity to a specific target market. This process has been used by both individuals and businesses alike to form a loyal customer following and become industry leaders. Examples of such brands include Nike, Apple, Beyonce and DJ Khaled, among others.

Without brand building, these brands would not be as popular and worthy around the world as they are today. Nike would have already lost to Adidas, Beyonce would be another forgotten Destiny’s Child member, and DJ Khaled would be another night club DJ in Miami. But due to the creation of a successful brand, they remain successful over the years.

It is this kind of brand building that new artists are using to make a name in the music industry and gain followers. Case in point: Ranna Royce. The Persian American music personality and part owner of record label Drink The Lemonade is slowly on her journey to becoming the next household name in the music industry despite recent news of abuse from her ex-fiancé.

Through her producer Jonathan Hay, and Mani Ajami, Ranna Royce is set to release Blunt Wraps and Lipstick, the first of a six-part comedic hip hop series called The Six Six Story with original artwork by Bianca Núñez . Each of the albums will feature eleven songs (66 songs in the entire music collection) that include collaborations with iconic rappers. She is also set to star in an upcoming TV Show called Friends and Foes.

All these moves are aimed at transforming Royce into a renowned brand. While she’s still a work in progress, there’s a lot that anyone planning to create a strong brand can learn from these brands. Here are some of those lessons.

1. Consistency is very important

To build a strong brand that leads to a large and loyal following, you have to be consistent. You cannot release hip hop music yesterday, perform R&B jams today, and sing country music tomorrow. Your fans will be so confused by what you represent and give up on becoming die-hard followers.

For brand building success, you have to identify what your brand is, scout for your target market and deliver on their expectations. And this should be done on a consistent basis. After all, it is through consistency that Beyonce remains a work of art and commands a highly loyal following (the Beyhive).

From her days as a member of Destiny’s child to her latest album, Beyonce has maintained her sex appeal and polite demeanor. She has also relentlessly touted her message on women empowerment with every album release. Consistency.

Whether you’re building a brand for your small business, creating your personal brand or helping others with branding, remember to always be consistent like Royce is planning to do with The Six Six Story.

2. Keep true to your brand, but evolve

While being consistent is important, it doesn’t mean that you become boring. You need to also evolve with the times by adjusting to changes, and adopting new technology.

This means that when there is a new social media platform, learn how to use it and get on board. When you launch a new product or have a story to tell, use the all the platforms where your customers are. Do not ignore being online because you don’t feel comfortable or it’s “not your style”. Evolving is a necessary catalyst for brand building.

Such can be seen in how even older brands have used the internet to grow themselves. Jonathan Hay, the high profile producer, publicist and Public Relations expert says, “Neglecting the internet and not staying visible online is a career suicide. If you’re not online, you aren’t relevant.”

For every brand to remain relevant, attract new customers and overcome storms along the way, it must learn to adapt.

3. Get personal with your customers

DJ Khaled loves to remind people of the need to work hard in life. He tells his story and describes himself as the true definition of “hard work pays”. Of most of his collaborations with great rappers and artists, there’s always a story of hard work behind it.

On the other hand, Nike goes beyond any other sports shoe brand. They market their products through telling stories and partnering with the likes of Christiano Ronaldo and Lebron James. By doing so, they get up close and personal with their customers, which pays off as they remain in the list of top brands around the world.

Beyonce tells stories of her childhood and struggle with self-confidence. She does so to connect with her fans and motivate others like her. And with each story told, the love and loyalty for her music, life, and business, grows tenfold.

You too can elevate your brand by simply getting personal with your customers and fans. This type of strategy creates a sense of friendship and forms a strong bond that is not easily broken. And for every product or service you introduce thereafter, an influx in sales is witnessed.

So for effective brand building, learn to share your personal stories and those of your business.

Wrapping it up...