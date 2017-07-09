Insider Secrets from Instagram’s Top Travel Influencers & How They are Shaping Today’s Travel Culture

We all know that Instagram is an incredible platform if used correctly, with now over 700 million active users.The beautiful display of pictures and video allows for content creators in the travel niche to share amazing content that can build an incredible following and inspire people all over the world. Instagram has allowed people to discover hidden gems in each country and explore the most remote regions of the world.

In the past, people have mostly stuck to the common touristy areas like Paris and New York, but travel influencers and landscape photographers have shown them that there is a lot more to each destination or country than they've been led to believe from what they've seen in the news or media.

Photo Credit : www.pixabay.com

Jake Trerotola and his mentors Gil Antolin, and Mikki Tenazas are responsible for an influencer network exceeding 5 million followers in the travel niche through the Instagram pages @GoneOutdoors, @LuxuryWorldTraveler, and @TheGlobeWanderer.

Jake developed GoneOutdoors because of his deep passion & appreciation for nature and travel. The now 24 year old began focusing on developing his brand when he was studying abroad in Florence, Italy and observing the student body constantly snapping photos of themselves in exotic locations. Mikki/TheGlobeWanderer took an interest in Jake’s photography and helped promote his early work & ideas. His goal had always been to create a platform and major blog that would inspire people to chase adventure and seek a fulfilled life. “The goal was for people to wake up everyday and crave our content that would encourage tens of thousands to seek beyond the confines of routine life and society's demands- and to immerse themselves in the peace of nature and the allure of travel.”

Luxury World Traveler was created by founder (Gil Antolin) as a way to share his passion for travel with the world. What started as a hobby by creating an Instagram account in 2013, has now grown into two separate businesses.

I had the fortunate opportunity to sit down and speak with Jake and he shared some incredibly pragmatic tips on influencer marketing and content creation that if applied can generate some immediate results for your brand.

Here are his 3 most important core foundations to any brand or business:

1. Brand Identity & Persona

Strong branding foundations have to come before any product or service is pushed. A solid brand stands out from the clutter and is memorable to people throughout their daily life. You really want the name and social media page to take on a personality of it's own. If you can do this then you will gain unprecedented momentum.

2. Authenticity/ Passion

If you are the public leader, it's vital to display to your following the genuine passion that you have for the brand's mission and values. If you are forcing out an idea or it is not natural to you, eventually people won't get behind it. You have to show charisma and your authentic personality to build trust and gain a credible fan base. Don't be afraid to post your occasional thoughts, goals, and motivations and show how you go about getting things done!

3. Generate Value for Your Community

As Maya Angelou says, It's important to understand that people remember how you make them feel. It should be apparent that you are serving others in a positive and unique way, first and foremost, and not simply serving yourself and your pocket. Post consistent content that spreads positivity and a zest for adventure. Of course the content has to be catchy; users should think of a post as more than just an image, but rather a spark to start a memorable conversation amongst their community.'

_____

If you can incorporate these three fundamental components into your brand then you will begin to see a new following of more engaged and passionate people who fit your target audience which also increase your chances of hitting the explore page.

Content creators should use focused hashtags that aren’t over saturated and gain as much support through detailed comments and likes from similar brands in the first 30 minutes to an hour that the post is live. The reason being is that the algorithm picks up when influential accounts interact with a page and this action gives a boost due to social currency and credibility from the influential account interacting with you.

Create structured and organized content that adds value to your audience on a daily basis. Implementing themes in your content is a great way to engineer storytelling within your content. By doing so you will create naturally compelling content that is engaging and foremost in their minds.

A strong example of innovative theming is how Gil and his company focuses on featuring different regions of the world for a week at a time. This allows his followers to fully experience and learn more about cities, cultures, and different regions of the world. This theme was instrumental in creating his luxury travel concierge, because avid travelers were able to use it as a tool when planning upcoming trips.

So…. now that you are creating a brand, you may ask … What is the proper way for people to reach out and collaborate with Influencers on IG?

Jake gives great insight:

The great thing about Instagram is that any photographer/blogger/company has the opportunity to get their work featured if influencers like myself find their work creative/ appealing. There will never be a shortage of people or companies that want their material shared to thousands or even millions of eyes. Instagram reaches about 5-10x the engagement rate than that of Facebook or Twitter. People need to realize that Influencers can get hundreds of emails per week from people trying to get something, and have many projects on their mind. Individual artists or companies who would like to connect should humbly reach out via email, (Instagram DM's get flooded and near impossible to manage at times.) When reaching out, you should find out how you can provide VALUE first ! Do not ask for something before you offer to give something.

I’m friends with many influencers myself and have an extensive background in influencer marketing and I concur that this sentiment is felt by all influencers who are consistently asked for things. If you can set yourself apart by adding value FIRST, then you put yourself in a better position for collaborations.

I’ll wrap this article up with the Expert’s best tips for entrepreneurs:

Jake: My biggest advice for entrepreneurs is to trust themselves and your most powerful tool, your instincts. Society and even school can train people into thinking that they have to let go of their passions and follow someone else's plan to fit in in life; It's really a contagious and damaging way to think. It may not be easy, but if you're willing to put in the time and the work it takes, you can reach your unique goals and dreams.