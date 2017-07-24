Inspiration 2 Empower With Merci Mckinley

Merci is no stranger to trauma or abuse. She personally knows that trauma can have one living in a box and restrained to mental chains. As an Author, Empowerment Coach, Motivational Speaker and Founder of Inspiration 2 Empower (I2E), Merci strives to help people affected by domestic violence and sexual assault, to break those mental chains. Sexual and physical abuse does not discriminate and while we all are affected in different ways, it can cause one to internalize shame that is not theirs to own. Coping with the abuse can be quite difficult and can have dire effects upon a person long after such horrendous acts have occurred.

Everyone that is exposed to trauma processes it differently and it was for this reason that Merci launched, Inspiration 2 Empower. Inspiration 2 Empower provides motivational content through publications and empowerment coaching specifically designed to help survivors thrive. The more Merci grew, the more she realized the box she placed herself in was non-existent. She is on a personal quest to give those who’ve met similar paths such as herself, a new lease on life.

The Harvest by Merci Mckinley

Merci believes we often become caught in vicious cycles that are fed by negativity. “Negativity cannot grow where it is not fed.” She understands it is about building your mind and establishing your peace. In one of her most powerful messages she said; “Your mind is the strongest element of who you are, and if you don’t learn how to filter what builds or strengthen it, you become weaker by the minute."

Merci served in the United States military and ended her military career as a Victim Advocate. She has empowered future survivors of Military Sexual Trauma through every aspect of their recovery and in their personal quest for justice. Merci found that part of the recovery process was helping future survivors find their voice; through writing which proves to be very therapeutic. Once she developed this practice for herself, she became a Self-Publishing Consultant. Merci believes that we all have a story within us, but it is what we do with it that gives it life. The ability to share one’s story is the key to unlocking another person’s mental chains.

Merci’s passion is to assist others in living their lives and moving forward past the pain. Inspiration 2 Empower, is her way of doing just that. The books she has released are bonded in transparency, truth, and honesty. In it, you will find a voice that echoes beyond the words uniquely crafted. It is Merci’s way of providing profound methods in nurturing the survivor within.

Merci Mckinley Author, Coach & Rape Survivor