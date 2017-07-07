The Inspirational Woman Project believes that every woman is inspirational. It’s our mission to tell their stories.

Award winning celebrity stylist, keynote speaker, author and renowned entrepreneur Kelly Lundberg has fashioned a highly successful empire in the fabulous world of style across the globe. Her unique eye-catching style and industry knowledge, blended together with her entrepreneurial spirit and ability to effectively combine the best in catwalk and commerce, is now taking her to the next level as a style innovator, fashion influencer and serial entrepreneur.

Edinburgh born, Kelly moved to the UAE 15 years ago and from there her sense of style and passion for what she does has made her the trend setting entrepreneur and style guru she is today.

In 2005, Kelly launched StyleMeDivine.com, a bespoke styling agency. Starting off with at-home one on one wardrobe edits, style consultations and shopping sessions, Kelly’s business has developed into an international style forum for both men and women, most recently evolving into a thriving Style Academy training aspiring stylists and offering StyleMeDivine Franchise opportunities across the world.

Today, Kelly divides her time between Dubai, LA and London styling clients, training and developing her ever-expanding network of stylists, delivering speeches and workshops and making TV appearances.

Give me your definition of Woman.

{Lundberg} A women is both innovative and opportunistic, they are creative in life’s pursuits whether their endeavours focus is personal or professional. Passionate and resilient, we cultivate relationships that are purposeful, genuine and meaningful.

When do you feel most powerful?

{Lundberg} In the morning after I’ve done my morning ritual of working out and meditating. I’m a morning person so mornings are much more powerful for me. I’m focused and ready to start the day - that’s my most powerful moment.

What is your gift? How does being a woman help or influence that?

{Lundberg} My gift is being able to empower women to feel like they can do anything in the world with confidence and with the ability to achieve anything. I do that with feeling great and styling what they wear. It’s giving them confidence to be poised and ready for whatever it is they may face in the day.I love it.

I can feel that emotion. If they need an outfit for a date/wedding, I know what that feeling is like. That female connection in what a woman is going through, applying empathy and real life connection to their situation.

Talk to me about your girlfriends.

{Lundberg} We’re all really similar. For me it’s about having friends that are aligned with my values. That’s incredibly important. They’re all super genuine, generous, thoughtful, girly-girls. As someone that lives overseas, my friends are my family. They’re the family I choose to have. It’s something I cherish having traveled in many different places. I love how your friends can become really close to you.

Where do you go / what do you do when you’re in need of inspiration?

{Lundberg} I listen to a motivational audiobook and go for a walk at the same time. It’s the combination of endorphins, oxygen, blood flowing, and inspiration.

What’s one thing you want to tell the women who will read this?

{Lundberg} Anything is possible with a positive attitude! You just have to believe in yourself. I wouldn’t have started my business if I didn’t believe in myself and in the early days when faced with many challenges I kept positive - anything really is possible.

What does your self-care routine look like?

{Lundberg} I believe that if you’re not good to yourself, how can you be good to others? I allow myself a generous shopping allowance! I’m very good at giving myself me time - a few hours in the morning, going for a walk, spending an afternoon by the pool, reading something, going away for a few nights myself. I am an independent woman. I love being married, but it’s also about having that you time.

It’s as much about you feed your mind and look after yourself. I work-out, do skincare treatments, drink green juice, and meditate.

Hear more from Kelly on #BeAmplified: the podcast at bit.ly/beamplified.