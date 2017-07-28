Inspired Syrian Immigrant and Refugee Solutions

The public discourse about Syria, immigration, and refugees is often divisive and devoid of solutions. The Rise for Syria Campaign changes that. For-profit media coverage is often driven by hidden political agendas, or ratings that swell from gruesome images of war and suffering. This combination often leads to a false sense of hopelessness, fatalism, and powerlessness. The reality is that we have very tangible solutions to this crisis that has left 12 million people displaced from their homes. Each of us is empowered to do something meaningful to alleviate suffering for those who have been subjected to the atrocities of war. Are you ready to be inspired?

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” -Mahatma Gandhi

Rise for Syria is a community-driven initiative by the popular nonprofit Facebook Page, Unify. In partnership with the Syrian American Medical Society, Stand.ngo, and the Great Silence, this multi-tiered campaign combines social action, crowd-sourcing, positive media, and spirituality (meditation/prayer) to make global impact. Participation can be as simple as sharing some of their good-news stories, joining or organizing a local hub for the global meditation/prayer, or making a donation to any of their exciting projects. This illustrates that small acts of kindness made by thousands or even millions of people can create a giant wave of love, compassion, and tangible change.

“...with crisis comes opportunity--the opportunity for humanity to unify around our common principles of compassion, love, peace and service to others. This is an opportunity for our a global community to rise up and heal the wounds of war within ourselves, and collectively focus on healing the wounds of war in Syria. Join us in global synchronized prayer and meditation followed by high-impact, practical action campaigns to help those who need it most.” -Rise for Syria Website

Baby Boxes

Over 30,000 babies are born in Syrian Refugee Camps per year. Perhaps the circumstances of their birth and conception were surrounded by tragedy, but a global outpouring of love is helping them get off to a better start. Soft blankets and a crib are better than sleeping on the floor, and a mother will sleep better knowing that her child has basic needs fulfilled. You can learn more about this hopeful program here.

Photo Credit: Anthony Achkar

Yoga Brings Healing to Refugees

Trauma from war zones can include death to loved-ones, physical wounds, rape, losing your home, being separated from family. This can leave individuals with deep emotional wounds yet yoga has been proven to help heal PTSD and restore a sense of centeredness and peace. That is why yoga classes are popping up in refugee camps with great results. If you like yoga, then you will love this story!

Underground Hospitals

It is heartbreaking that terrorists have targeted hospitals in the region but the response to this tragedy will restore your faith in humanity. Individuals around the world who wish to make the statement that love can overshadow the horrors of war have contributed to a program that is building underground hospitals. These facilities are safe from bombs, while allowing doctors and patients an environment for healing that would make Batman proud!

Cultural Healing

Music, art, and dance are not only proven to be therapeutic for emotional, psychological, and physical well-being they often thrive in adverse environments. Consider the racial and economic tension at the turn of the last century that produced musical genres like the blues and jazz. Humans are resilient when faced with challenges, and the humanitarian crises created by the Syrian Conflict is a challenge and opportunity that many are stepping up to meet. Visual artists like Moustafa Jacoub release their pain while also expressing their hopes and dreams in this poetic piece. Music also plays through tears as refugees form an orchestra in Germany. Despite the narrow lens of horrific tales in the media, we have many reasons to be hopeful, and to participate in something beautiful...

Youth Take Lead

While activist protest war and immigration policies, 8 year-old Addie Tinholt created a program that teaches refugee women to become entrepreneurs. The #refugeesmatter initiative was started by Addie with her mother, Zarah Rachel. The long-term social and economic impact of this program will be significant. Women are developing personal and community advocacy skills, conflict management skills, business and employability skills, and are becoming well-positioned to access business-related resources and services independently.

Endless Possibilities