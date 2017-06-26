Our solar system is a big place. Most people learn the names of the planets in school, and possibly argue about whether Pluto might qualify for the honor of belonging to the club. Yet, the solar system is a vague concept for most. What’s the point of learning the names of a few clumps of rock and gas orbiting the Sun, and arbitrarily stop at that?

The ancients looked up at the stars and planets every night, tracked their movements, and assembled them into constellations. They knew the planets and stars. Today, we have vastly more information about them, but to the general public they are just “somewhere out there”. Few have any concept of how far they are, what they’re like, or how they interact. Many of the gas giants have their own mini “solar systems” of orbiting moons, with Jupiter and Saturn each having over sixty.

You might remember the names of the planets from a mnemonic device, like My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas. (Pluto’s controversial downgrade turned the phrase into something of a cliffhanger.) Yet, the change in Pluto’s status is a reflection not of a decreasing understanding of our solar system, but an increase. Our solar family is getting bigger. Instead of the nine planets that we remember as kids, there are eight full planets, five dwarf planets (so far!), hundreds of moons (four larger than ours), and millions of objects ranging from mighty Jupiter to tiny specks of interplanetary dust.

“Epic Space Adventure” is a tour of the solar system for kids aged 1-6, as a first introduction to some of the more interesting scientific features of our solar system which follows the journey of Giraffestronaut MC Longneck and robot companion Sputnik. For example, Saturn’s moon Titan has gravity so low and air so thick that you could strap on wings and fly like a bird – so that’s exactly what the explorers do. Jupiter’s moon Europa is a frozen ocean world – so of course they try out ice skating on the largest rink in the solar system.

There is already a sequel called “Mars Rover Rescue” a bit like a G-rated version of “The Martian” with an entire crew of animal explorers. Both books are alphabetical and rhyming, have received glowing reviews, and have become a huge hit for parents and in the classroom. Author and real-life aerospace engineer Andrew Rader says that he hopes the books will help inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers. “Kids are information sponges, and aren’t afraid to ask questions. They’re natural scientists,” he says.

Rader often does readings and space Q&As in classrooms, and others have decided to do the same. John Mumford of Hendersonville Tennessee travels to different classrooms around the state, giving school talks on space from Kindergarten to the fifth grade, using the books as a basis. “The kids always ask a staggering number of interesting questions,” he said by email. “At the end, they were totally inspired to become scientists, engineers, and space explorers! We watched a rocket launch and they sketched drawings for me of rockets and planets. It was a humbling experience.”

