Inspiring Through Adversity

Two years ago, actress, producer, singer and activist - Rita Wilson was diagnosed with Breast Cancer Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Has Double Mastectomy she shared her story in the hope of helping others. What she also did was to give the opportunity to others, through her Voices of Strength who had overcome adversity for different reasons, to share their stories and one of those was mine Voices Of Strength.

Rita is such an inspiration to so many, she gave me a platform to use my voice, which I have tried to use wisely to advocate. Now I want to share the story of Nicole Mello, in her words, in the hope that it will encourage anyone who is battling breast cancer.

Nicole Mello - Breast Cancer Survivor

“Dec 4th, 2016, I’ll never forget that date. My life was falling apart, let alone ending. Not only was I diagnosed with breast cancer that day, I was scared I would be leaving my family behind (my loving husband, our 3-year-old beautiful baby girl, and extended family). The icing on the cake, I was also to start a new job that following Monday after being diagnosed.”

Nicole, Jason and Brooke Mello

“My Diagnosis was tumultuous, the treatment long (at times) and till this day, I’m still dealing with emotions – the worst of it over. Through it all, I managed to navigate my course with gusto and grace. In no way do I consider the last 6 months of my life a negative experience, to me it was extremely positive. I never felt more loved by family, friends, close acquaintances -some of which I reconnected with.

I SURVIVED and today I am proud to say I am 5 months Cancer Free.”

Nicole’s Rules to Live By

· Advocate for yourself at great length and never second guess yourself

· Have Faith, Hope & Confidence

· Surround yourself with love

· Create a healthy balanced lifestyle

· Read and educate- The four agreements and the power of now are 2 my favorite reads during treatment.

“For those of you reading this who are reckoned with this disease, just know You’re going to make it. You’re going to make a stand. You’re going to get educated and You’re going to come back from whatever the situation is. There is no situation that is hopeless!

Life is so unpredictable but I walk in Hope each day, and I don’t look back.”

Sharing positive stories is vital and people like Rita and Nicole bring hope to others who are suffering, they also bring attention to the importance of early detection and why we need to go for our breast exams.

I hadn’t been for a breast exam for 10 years, much to the horror of my wife, Laurie, who had worked in an OB/GYN office for 8 years, Laurie says “early detection can save a life.” Because of Laurie’s persistence and hearing stories like Rita’s and knowing friends like Nicole, this year I did go for a mammogram. Of course, I wasn’t looking forward to having my breasts squeezed flat, but I am certainly glad I did. After having the mammogram, I was called back as something was wrong, I was nervous but after the follow-up I was given the all clear. The nurse who did the exam was wonderful, she told me she was a breast cancer survivor. After the all clear the nurse insisted “please come back next year” and of course I will.

Rita Wilson and Nicole Mello are breast cancer survivors, you can be too! Let their stories inspire you to get a mammogram.

Both Laurie and I know the real importance of sharing positive news, which is why we started theLexperience, a positive social media platform for ALL women. As part of our UpLifted section this month we are helping raise funds for Susan G. Komen by going Pink and giving 50% of the net proceeds from our T-shirt sales during October.