Insta360 ONE Hands On - What a 360 Camera Should Look Like

The Insta360 ONE brings high quality 4k video and 24MP photos to an incredibly small and well thought out design that can quickly and easily pair with your phone, or be used independently in a variety of ways.

Purchase the Insta360 ONE: B&H Photo | Amazon

When it comes to hardware, the ONE feels very well made and has some great features to go along with it. The first is a pop up Lightning port for connecting to your phone or tablet without having to worry about cables. This is exceptionally nice as all settings and controls require you to connect your 360 camera to your device. The process is almost effortless although it will likely require you to remove your phone case before it can attach. Once attached, it automatically paired with my phone and in a few short seconds, I was able to download and view photos/videos, access my settings, and share my results. The Insta360 ONE also uses a micro SD card (included!) which is housed next to a ¼ 20 tripod mount. With this standard tripod mount, the ONE easily went everywhere with me attaching to tripods and other devices for setting up almost everywhere. An IP68 waterproof housing is sold separately for filming watersports and underwater scenes. The ONE even comes bundled with a solid rubberized plastic case that also doubles as a small tripod or handle.

The Insta360 ONE is filled with creative features adding a much more useful element to a 360 camera. A technology called FreeCapture allows you to translate and adjust spherical video after recording and export this video into a standard 1080p video that can be shared anywhere. In a world with limited 360 support, this allowed me to take advantage of 360 recording without limiting where the video can be shared and posted. The included app also allows you to shift perspective in real time from standard perspective views to fish eye and tiny planet creative viewpoints. Another feature teased a few weeks ago is the Bullet time which allows capture of a 240fps slow motion shot where the ONE circles around you to create an amazing effect keeping you at the center of the frame. This is possible because the ONE uses on board 6 axis image stabilization in combination with 240fps slow motion interpolation (the camera shoots 120fps natively) to create this effect.

The Insta360 companion app is a marvel of technology itself. The ability to instantaneously change perspective, retouch your images and video with filters, get creative with stickers and fun tools, create snapshots, and easily share the results effortlessly within the app deserves applause. As someone who recently tested the Nikon Keymission 360 with potentially the worst companion app ever created, this was the moment I really appreciated the capabilities of the ONE 360 camera. Insta360 also has a free desktop app for working with 360 images and video although the PC version I was using tended to crash when loading videos. Because the ONE was unreleased at the time, this will probably be a non-issue by the time you read this review.

Quality itself was also much better than I expected. Images had plenty of detail, dynamic range, and resolution. With the ability to shoot RAW DNG (another missing feature on most other 360 cameras) I was able to edit and fine tune my photos in post or using the built-in app using included filters. You can also shoot timelapse 360 video, and the camera settings allowed manual control of ISO, shutter, white balance, and more! On the video side, 4k capture meant some of the best quality I have seen from a pocketable 360 camera and the ability to even shoot LOG meant plenty of room to edit in post for pros. In addition, the stitching was just about seamless and in most shots, I could barely even notice the stich lines in post.

Without a doubt, the Insta360 is my favorite 360 camera to use. The build quality is great, image quality is about the best you will find in a pocket camera, and the functionality and features made 360 useful where many others have failed. Finding a use for 360 cameras is something I have always struggled with since there is limited support outside of the manufacture companion tools. Thankfully, Insta360’s app allowed just about all the functionality you could need. With the pop out lightning connector, I was able to connect with the app in seconds and view or share my 360 video in a variety of ways and the quality, manual features, raw shooting, and easy interface with tripods and other devices made the Insta360 ONE a versatile camera worth using.

The Insta360 ONE is available now for $299 including a case, microSD card, string attachment, lens cloth, and USB cable.