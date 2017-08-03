If we are our own worst critics, the social media age has done nothing to remedy it. We envy other people’s photos, believe glossy content to be reality and even rank happiness through the number of “likes” we receive. We’re constantly critical our own photos ― specifically, the ones we post of ourselves.

That truth has been spelled out especially clearly by fitness Instagrammer and YouTuber Louise Aubery, who goes by @mybetter_self and studies at the University of California, Berkeley, according to Insider. She shared a split-screen photo to her page Monday, pointing out things others see compared to the things she sees.

And boy, are they different.

A post shared by Louise| PARIS |Thinker & Maker (@mybetter_self) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

“Whenever I see a picture of me, the first things which catches my eyes are my FLAWS,” she wrote. “I always see what is wrong. ‘Too close.’ ‘My nose appears too big.’ ‘My legs look too white.’ ‘I look terrible.’ This is usually what follows when someone show me a picture they took of me... YET, I really do not look at people’s flaws first when I look at a picture of someone else! On the contrary, I tend to focus on their assets... So why not do the same with yourself? We really need to learn not to be so harsh on ourselves. It is not healthy.”

Aubery homes in on supposed flaws like a “big nose,” “cellulite” and “back fat,” things that other people would likely never notice or point out.

But we’re all certainly guilty of dissecting each and every aspect of a photo of ourselves. How many times have you decided whether a group photo is “good” or not, based on the way you think you look?

As Aubery’s post shows, there are way more important things to focus on, like enjoying yourself at the beach ― and sure, having a big happy smile and a “strong butt,” too.

It’s something to think about next time you’re poring over which photo to post on Instagram.