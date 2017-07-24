Teen Driver Accused Of Livestreaming Crash That Killed Younger Sister

A California teen is behind bars after apparently livestreaming herself at the wheel of a car she crashed, killing her 14-year-old sister and injuring another 14-year-old passenger on Friday.

In a graphic video appearing to capture the fatal crash in Merced County, a woman can be seen rapping and making hand gestures before losing control of the vehicle.

She later appears next to a bloody body as another girl waves for help in the background.

YouTube This woman was rapping behind the wheel of a car in a live video before she lost control and crashed into a field, ejecting one passenger, authorities said.

“I fucking killed my sister, OK? I know I’m going to jail for life, all right, I understand that,” the woman says in the video. “This is the last thing I wanted to happen, OK? I don’t fucking care at all. I’m a hold it down. I love you, rest in peace, sweetie.”

Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez, and family confirmed to local station ABC30 that she shot the video.

She swerved and then overcorrected, crossing both lanes of traffic and crashing into a field, said California Highway Patrol, speaking at the scene of the crash to the Merced Sun-Star. Authorities said she was under the influence when she crashed the car.

Sanchez’s 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline, was killed in the crash, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke confirmed. The girl was preparing to celebrate her quinceañera on Sunday, her family said.

Both Jacqueline and the other 14-year-old girl in the vehicle were reportedly not wearing seatbelts and were ejected, Fox40 reported. The second girl reportedly sustained major trauma to her right leg.

Merced County Sheriff Obdulia Sanchez, 18, is accused of driving under the influence in a deadly car crash that killed her sister and injured another girl.

California Highway Patrol is examining video as part of its investigation into the crash, The Associated Press reported.