Instagram more than just sharing your moments

As time goes by it is hard to notice how your life has changed, until that moment comes and we pause the movie entitled ‘our lives’… wait, did all that just happen? It’s that moment when you’re analyzing so much to see what’s changed, and what things are completely different from five years gone.

Looking back scrolling through my Instagram, it’s easy to see how different my life now is. Images from when I first started up my IG (Insta, Instagram) show I didn’t have a clue what I was doing or how the social media platform actually worked. When I started up my posts were only getting 8 likes, I was proud and excited but I’d never imaging I could come on so much.

Fast Forward a few years and whilst I was learning how to grow IG accounts, the Instagram game has come along way too, I’ve gained a lot gram (Instagram) knowledge than way before, I now manage a few accounts of my own and I’ve even got clients. Just from learning how to use IG alone has changed a few aspects of my life, people regularly question how can social media effect you in the real world, how can posting a few pictures change your life?

Instagram has introduced me to meeting new people, and vice versa. It’s strange but growing a following has lead to emails exchanges containing invites to exclusive events with the “lar-de-dars” of the art world, this has been a great pleasure for me as I’ve always been fond of the arts (something that lead to the inspiration for one of my channels @artplugged). Just through sharing my curated collection of pictures on my IG account it’s been amazing to be invited to black tie events. Events, which are undoubtedly, complimented with champagne and who doesn’t like a little bubbly and art? What a great combination, the creation of beauty for two aesthetic pleasures, of vision and taste.

The day of impact: I received a email via my art account with subject titled “Christian Furr Jimi Hendrix Private Viewing” it was a invitation to attend Christian Furr’s, private viewing of his portrait of Jimi Hendrix, yes Jimi and it was at the Flat Jimmy himself used to own in Mayfair London, imagine that, the email was from ‘Handle & Hendrix’ the company that owns Jimi Hendrix’s Estate and a museum dedicated to the Rockstar himself.

The artist involved was Christian Furr who was once commissioned to create a patriot of the Queen, also had the pleasure of meeting Jimi’s original tour photographer. I was like WTF (excuse my language), but Jimi “Rockstar” Hendrix who scratched the planet with a distinctive mark? Like years ago when would have that even been the case for me, and how would I even go about getting invited to a place like this, but now I was “Insta-famous” (yes I said it) just kidding however it was starting to open doors.

Inflated with the excitement of going to Jimi Hendrix’s house, standing in my kitchen smiling to myself thinking with “Great following comes Great influence” like my wise (some would say profound) Comprade Oska would say.

This was the actual point when I noticed the changes, This was one event I wouldn’t forget and Instagram was responsible for it happening, this social media platform added to my life experiences, and how I was interacting with the world realizing the actual power of social media.

Instagram gave me a platform to connect with like minded people and get recognition for it, all I was trying to do was share my passion for beautiful work and being connected to the world allowed me to connect to people that agreed with me. Instagram has change my life significantly, on top of getting invited to Jimi’s house; I’ve been to many private art exhibitions and all because I’ve learned how to effectively manage Instagram accounts.

From learning to use the platform as best I can these changes were able to manifest me new life experiences, not just in the virtual world but in real life too. Apart from being able to managed other people’s accounts, using IG has introduce me to some very interesting people, meeting some of the worlds greatest growth hackers to flying out to Monaco to report on events, and all just from using Instagram. It has been an epic adventure so far and it’ll be a privilege to share with you just how I did it.

