INSTAGRAM: THE END OF A LOVE AFFAIR

Instagram is a relatively new discovery for me. In fact, I’d been blogging for two years before I got around to checking it out. However, within days of giving it a go, I was hooked, and fell completely under its spell.

It was amazing, not only could I linger longingly over delicious plates of food, but people seemed to enjoy mine in equal amounts. I’d post a picture and they’d flock in droves to fawn over my doughnuts. ”They look amazing!” they’d coo. “So delicious!” they’d gush. Absolutely bloody music to the ears of a needy, severely-lacking-in-any-self-confidence-type food blogger. And so it’s no real wonder that I was sucked in, big style.

Instagram is the perfect vessel for a food blogger. What we do is literally staring people in the face. A gorgeously captured image of food is worth a thousand words, and it is a language the whole world speaks fluently. Can we ever get enough of towering stacks of burgers or gigantic ice-cream cones? No, I don’t think so. This is why, out of every other blogging genre, foodies often have it easier, and why Instagram is made for us. Or, it should be.

Only it’s not. What it has morphed into during the short time I’ve been using it is a breeding ground for narcissistic bloggers and businesses who have no desire to play by ethical rules. Instead, they prefer to trample people’s efforts into the dust, wasting not only their own time, but more importantly, everyone else’s. And how do they do this, I hear you ask? Well, they play a game. A pointless, infuriating game of social media cat and mouse that I like to call “ follow me, follow me not”.

There are two groups indulging in the follow me fiasco on Instagram. The first is pretty simple and if I am honest, quite understandable. A person follows you, if you don’t reciprocate, they unfollow you a day or two later. Annoying, yes, without doubt, but I can see why they do this. However, the second group is far more devilish. They really play to win at all costs. These people follow you, get a reciprocal follow and then unfollow you. Uh-huh. Win, win for them: they get their follow but don’t need to follow you back in return. Now why would they bother with all this palaver? Well, the reason is pretty simple: it’s all about the ratio of followers to those being followed. To be seen as successful on Instagram, you need a stack of followers yet follow only a tiny fraction in return. Sad, isn’t it? But the saddest thing of all is that it is the successful bloggers who do this the most; the big guns of social media. They must feel so proud. There’s nothing wrong in having more followers that you follow; I do. I only follow people I feel a genuine connection to, those whose feeds I absolutely love but there is certainly no manipulation involved on my behalf.

But here’s the kicker: because Instagram doesn’t show unfollows, just the actual follow in the first place, many people are totally unaware this has even happened; they just go along their merry way feeling all social and engaged. Then there’s people like me. I know what they’re doing. I know when I’ve been well and truly Instagram dumped. Unfollow apps are worth their weight in gold. Priceless. It’s fun knowing who is behaving like a bit of a jerk. One of my favourite little hobbies at the moment is to call people out publicly when they’ve done it. I find it rather therapeutic to think of them squirming just a tad; takes a little of the sting out of the frustration the whole thing causes. And who knows, perhaps it might just make them think a bit about what they’re doing.

So, let’s get one thing straight: behaving like a bit of a nobber on Instagram is not cool. Really not cool. In time, if you do this, you are the only one who will lose out. It gets old real quick. Instagram should be about mutual engagement, of building relationships with fellow users. That’s how you achieve true success, one that feels well-earned and respectful; not taking a knife-in-the-back route like this. Most bloggers want followers, we want people to come over to our blogs. Of course we do. But can’t these guys do it the ethical way? Can’t they organically grow their following by engaging? How difficult is it to like a post, or comment here and there? It isn’t. I work hard at Instagram and other social media. I do my best to cultivate a natural framework of engagement that is unforced and organic. I am totally interested in peeking at other people’s creations, and I am genuinely thankful when someone says a kind word or two about my photos.

So, I work my ass off, only to be rewarded by seeing my follower count go backwards rather than increase, which is the inevitable result of this tedious practice. However, Instagram also shares the blame for my account stagnating. Within a few weeks of starting on Instagram nearly two years ago, I had a 1000 followers. Less than six months later, I had 4000. Now, well over a year after that, I only have 4600. You do the maths. What happened? Why did my stratospheric rise at the beginning suddenly dwindle? As well as a lack of followers (or in my case - three new followers, four new unfollows, as the pattern usually goes), the engagement I receive has dropped catastrophically. From an average of 1500 likes to just 100. With the risk of sounding melodramatic, that’s simply soul destroying.

Instagram, social media and blogs are not the most important things in life; I get it. I know the world is full of people with real problems. However, when you work your butt off at something, it’s only fair to have an even playing field, surely?

But why has this happened? Did my images suddenly suck? Did I not engage enough? What is it? Apparently, it is more than likely due to Instagram’s algorithms. For some illogical reason, Instagram likes to jiggle things about a bit. Fabulous. But it’s not all accounts. Nope. Only a select few of us are this lucky. Some of my social media peers, those who have similar accounts and who started on IG around the same time as me, have hit the heady heights of 50k plus followers. Sigh.

Instagram aren’t remotely interested of course. They don’t seem to care that this happens, and I’ve tried to tell them. But maybe they might listen if we all leave. Every single one of us who is disillusioned and fed up by what is happening on Instagram just gets up and goes. What do you reckon?

So, Instagram, here’s what I think I’m trying to say: we’ve reached the end of our love affair. It was fun, heady and thrilling while it lasted, but it’s time to move on.