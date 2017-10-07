Instant Pot Indian Pot Pie

Ingredients
Potato Topping
- 1.5 pounds potato
- 1/4 cup milk
- pinch of salt
Main Filling
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1.5 cups mixed veggies
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1.5 teaspoon red chili powder
- 1.5. teaspoon garam masala
- 1 tablespoon garlic
- 1 inch piece of ginger
- 1 cup red onions
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 can of diced tomatoes
Directions
- Peel potatoes and place potatoes in a large pot and add enough cold water to cover potatoes. Bring to a boil and cook partially covered until easily pierced with a knife.
- Drain and mash the potatoes. After mashing potatoes add milk and mix together.
- Press Saute button on instant pot and add oil.
- Add onions and saute for 2 minutes.
- Add ginger and garlic and saute for 2 minutes.
- Add diced tomatoes and mix together for a minute.
- Add 1 pound beef and mix together for 2 minutes.
- Add 1 cup of veggies and mix together.
- Add 1/4 cup of water.
- Close lid.
- Press OFF button.
- Now press Manual button and cook for 10 minutes on high pressure.
- Wait for the Natural release for another 5 minutes.
- Add the ground beef mix into a pan.
- Add the mash potatoes on top of the ground beef.
- Preheat Oven for 350 Degrees.
- Bake for 30 minutes.
- Enjoy.
