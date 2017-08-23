Institute for Responsible Citizenship: How it Prepares Extraordinary Men to Do Extraordinary Things

As a lifelong, devoted reader and viewer of the news, I have had to turn it off of late—it’s just gotten to be too much. Instead, I’ve decided to take to heart the phrase “Think globally. Act locally.”

That’s why I’m so glad to call Bill Keyes a friend. His vision and hard work have brought the Institute for Responsible Citizenship to life. The Institute selects scholars from all over the United States. They have a wide variety of interests and represent small liberal arts colleges, large universities, Ivy League institutions, and historically Black colleges and universities. The alumni have been accepted to all of the nation’s top law schools and many of the nation’s leading graduate programs. Today, they are teachers, ordained ministers, accountants, entrepreneurs, and rising stars at Fortune 500 companies. All of them are engaged in public and community service.

From hundreds of applications, the Institute selects some of the nation’s best and brightest African American male college students to participate in its Washington Program. It includes:

High-level internships in their fields of interest

The Lynde and Harry Bradley Seminar on Economic and Constitutional Principles

Comprehensive leadership and professional development workshops

Private briefings with some of the nation’s most prominent public and private sector leaders

It supplements these activities with extensive support from the Institute’s alumni, staff, and friends. Most importantly, the scholars become a part of a genuine network that will support them in their lives.

The program is a two summer commitment. During the first summer, students focus on classes, internships, meetings with inspirational leaders, and bonding with the other young men in their cohort. Professional development, character development, mentorship, and graduate school preparation are priorities for the second summer, and students still work full-time at internships. Housing is provided by the Institute, and if students are not placed in a paid internship, they will receive stipends to help cover living expenses.