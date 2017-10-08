Institutionalized Prejudice Is Incredibly Damaging

I know what "institutionalized racism" feels like. I am pretty sure that I am currently experiencing the effects of "institutionalized sexual prejudice."

As someone who's experienced and overcome a great deal of trauma over my lifetime, much of which I’ve shared in published articles such as my 7-Part series titled Lessons I Learned from My Parents, let me be extremely clear that the trauma experienced from "institutionalized prejudice" is far more severe.

What the Trump Administration has done during its relatively short tenure is nothing less than "institutionalized sexual prejudice", as well as other forms of institutionalized prejudice.

Just this past Friday, the Administration issued a Memorandum for All Executive Departments and Agencies regarding Federal Protections for Religious Liberty.

The Associated Press described the Memorandum as follows:

“In an order that undercuts protections for LGBT people, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a sweeping directive to agencies Friday to do as much as possible to accommodate those who say their religious freedoms are being violated.

The guidance, an attempt to deliver on President Donald Trump’s pledge to his evangelical and other religious supporters, effectively lifts a burden from religious objectors to prove that their beliefs about marriage or other topics are sincerely held.”

The American Civil Liberties Union explained the scope of the Memorandum as follows:

“This could open the door for widespread, religious-based discrimination against women, LGBT people, people of minority faiths and races, and others in a variety of contexts.

For example, if the Justice Department’s suggested interpretation of RFRA is correct, a hotel could argue that providing service to Muslim or Jewish customers violates the owner’s faith and that the hotel should be exempt from complying with federal law barring such discrimination. And the funeral home currently arguing in federal court that it has a right to fire an employee because she’s transgender could have a free pass to discriminate because of its religious beliefs....

The guidance also encourages religious employers to discriminate in ways that go far beyond the narrow exemptions in current federal law, affording broad exemptions for federal grantees and contractors. These religious exemptions could allow federal grantees and contractors to hire or fire anyone who didn’t follow all of their religious teachings. And it would all be paid for by the public.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign,

“The Trump-Pence administration just launched an all-out assault on LGBTQ people, women, and other minority communities. Jeff Sessions issued an unprecedented discriminatory directive to government employees and agencies. It gives the government a license to discriminate. A government employee could refuse to process spousal benefits for a surviving same-sex spouse. Federal contractors could refuse services to LGBTQ people, even in emergencies, without risk of losing federal contracts. Agencies receiving federal funding, and even their individual staff members, could refuse to provide services to LGBTQ children in crisis, or to place adoptive children with a same-sex or transgender couple. Organizations could discriminate against LGBTQ people in their benefits, and in employment. The Trump-Pence administration is hell-bent on denying LGBTQ people the American dream.”

As Wikipedia defines it, “The American Dream is a national ethos of the United States, the set of ideals (democracy, rights, liberty, opportunity and equality) in which freedom includes the opportunity for prosperity and success, as well as an upward social mobility for the family and children, achieved through hard work in a society with few barriers.”

It's one thing to have a parent or your own family shun you because you happen to be gay, something I’ve experienced firsthand. It’s possible, as I did, to work around your family’s known prejudices in an effort to survive and achieve the American dream. Among other things, doing so requires that you remain closeted about your sexual orientation until you no longer need your family’s financial and emotional support.

In my case, in so doing, my family paid all of my college and law school tuition and expenses, something they later said they wouldn’t have paid had they known that I was gay. So, I pretended to be straight in order to “fit in” until three years after graduating from law school. The reason I continued pretending to be straight even after securing employment as a lawyer was out of concern for my livelihood and the fact that I hadn’t yet developed the emotional strength and support system to survive being shunned by my family.

Accomplishing this feat necessitated that I not only be untrue to myself and to the world around me, but that I hone my skills as an actor. In fact, on July 5th of this year, a friend with whom I had lost contact back in 1991 got in touch with me through Facebook. Shortly into our online exchange, I came out to him and he responded as follows:

"Knowing what I know now will not change my friendship. You have always been a cool friend!

But Mark.. You hid it well!!!!!

I mean that Mark!!! We've had great times together (you know what I mean)! Yeah, you were an excellent actor! You win the Oscar for the man with the double life!

And The Oscar goes to .....Mark.... Mark Brian Baer for best supporting role in the motion picture "The Lost Friend the Reconnection!"

Congratulations Mark for a job well done!

You'll always be Mark Baer my friend! Peace Buddy.”

I’m not sure that my role was as a “supporting actor” - I think that unbeknownst to them, that role was held by the various girls and young women I had “dated” over all those years. Fortunately for other women, I refused to follow my mother’s advice - the equivalent of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”, which was to get married to a woman, possibly start a family, and fool around with men without anyone knowing, including my wife. My refusal to take that advice is what led to my having been shunned.

So, at the age of twenty-eight, I was ready to pursue the American dream. Part of this required that I accept and love myself for who I was, something I most certainly didn’t do while working so diligently to be inauthentic to myself and others in order to “fit in”, which also included being “homophobic” and coming across to others as such. After all, otherwise, people might have suspected that I was gay. There were occasions while I was still in the closet in which people expressed such suspicions and I did my best to deflect them through “homophobic” comments and behaviors.

With the help of those friends who accepted and embraced me for my authentic self, counseling I received at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, time and effort, I stopped my self-loathing and came to accept and love myself for who I was, including the fact that I was gay.

Fortunately, I was born and continued living in Los Angeles County, California, which was accepting of LGBT people, comparatively speaking. Laws existed in Los Angeles County and in the State of California which prevented people from denying LGBT people from employment and housing, among other things. Lord knows, I couldn’t have gone to my family for any emotional or financial assistance, should I not be able to secure employment or housing by virtue of my being gay. Tragically, the same is not true in many other parts of the country.

In any event, while I was well-aware at the time that my potential to achieve the American Dream excluded the right to marry and avail myself of the over 1,000 federal benefits, rights and priviledges associated therewith which were paid for with taxpayer money, including taxes paid by members of the LGBT community, it was the limited American Dream available to citizens like myself.

Never in a million years would I have imagined that through the efforts of a great many civil rights advocates, I would live to see the entire American Dream within my reach, including the right to marry.

My first serious relationship with a man was with someone who moved to the United States from Uruguay to pursue a fellowship at Cal Tech and remained there doing postdoctorial research in neuroscience. We were together for over five years in the early 2000’s. He was not only a citizen of Uruguay, but also had Spanish citizenship because all of his grandparents had come to Uruguay from Spain, which had colonized the country. As such, both Spain and Uruguay were Catholic countries.

I remember visiting Uruguay with him and observing just how closeted the LGBT community was at the time. Gay and lesbian couples living together portrayed themselves to the outside world as roommates. The country appeared decades behind the United States with regard to LGBT rights.

Shortly thereafter, in June of 2005, I recall watching in disbelief as Spain became the third country after the Netherlands and Belgium to legalize same-sex marriage. Then, in 2013, France, Brazil, Uruguay and New Zealand legalized same-sex marriage, following Canada, South Africa, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Iceland, Argentina, and Demark.

I was absolutely stunned that since entering into my first true relationship, so many countries around the world had legalized same-sex marriage, particularly considering that many of those countries were considered Catholic countries. Of course, since then, many other countries around the world have also legalized same-sex marriage, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, United States, Luxemburg, Columbia, Greenland, and Finland, Slovenia. Furthermore, it’s pending in both Germany and Taiwan.

I was absolutely dumbfounded when same-sex marriage was legalized in California on June 16, 2008 and was single at the time, regardless. Then, I watched in horror when the California voters passed Proposition 8, which reversed that court decision, thereby limiting such marriages to those who married within a six-month window.

Then, on June 26, 2013, the United States Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal in California. On that same date, that same Court also struck down those aspects of the Defense of Marriage Act which precluded the federal government from recognizing such marriages.

At the time, I was a week away from my forty-eighth birthday. I will never forget the emotions and feelings I experienced, learning that for the first time in my entire life, it was actually possible for me to achieve the American Dream, in its entirety.

On May 3, 2014, five years after meeting my now-spouse, who happens to be from Taiwan, we married.

Then, on July 9, 2015, the United States Supreme Court made it possible for all gays and lesbians in the United States to achieve the American Dream, in its entirety.

Since that time, I’ve again watched in horror as elected officials enacted anti-LGBT legislation throughout the country in order to once again exclude LGBT people from the possibility of their achieving the American Dream. Being given such rights and then having them stripped away is far worse than never having been given them at all because you’ve already experienced what it means to be included as part of the “All” in “Liberty and Justice for All.”

As painful as it is to be shunned by your own family because you are gay, lesbian, bisexual and/or transgender, their shunning doesn’t preclude you from striving to achieve the American Dream. It's something entirely different when your own government says that it's perfectly acceptable to discriminate against LGBTQ people as described above and that it will do nothing to stop it -- and, in fact, encourages it. I can’t even imagine having to continue portraying myself as someone other than who I am, the additional harm it would have caused me, let alone to my unknowing co-stars.

Eighty-three percent of Americans identify themselves as Christians, although not all Christians believe that part of Christianity involves the legal right to discriminate against LGBTQ people, among others. Some people of different religions also hold the belief that they should be permitted to legally discriminate against LGBTQ people, among others.

That being said, while gays and lesbians may now legally marry in the United States, there is a widespread effort to deny them from achieving any and every aspect of the American Dream, except for possibly the right to marry, something they also hope to reverse, if at all possible.

I can't begin to convey what it feels like living in fear of being fired or discriminated against simply because of who you are. I can't begin to convey how it feels to witness the right to fair treatment (freedom and liberty) obtained through hard-fought civil rights battles being chipped away by the very government to which I'm legally required to pay taxes. I can't begin to tell you how it feels to be told by the highest level of our government that I don't belong. I can't begin to tell you how this impacts my human dignity. I can't begin to tell you just how unsafe and helpless I feel.

Nothing I did or could have done could have prevented this from occurring.

Among other things, I feel numb and disconnected because my own government says I don't belong, and I question how I can trust people when this reality was entirely predictable and such a huge percentage of the population (including family, friends and neighbors) helped it to happen, supported it happening or allowed it to happen in spite of the fact that such a reality would likely occur.

I'd describe my actual feelings as follows: anger, frustration, not being listened to, a sense of unfairness, injustice, disrespect, unsupported, fear, anxiety, scared, frightened, concerned, sadness, grief stricken, shame, humiliation, abandonment, betrayal, mistrust, and unloved, and being told by my own government that I'm unlovable. Oh, and my head literally feels as though it's going to explode.

This is infinitely worse than receiving such treatment from your own family because your family can’t deny you the American Dream; however, America itself can.

The so-called "gay agenda" is nothing more than a desire to be included within the meaning of "All" in "Liberty and Justice for All." The "anti-gay agenda" and "anti-LGBT agenda" among so-called "social conservatives", is nothing more than a concerted effort to dehumanize LGBT people and exclude them from the meaning of "All" in "Liberty and Justice for All."

I forsaw all of this, which is why I posted a great many of the articles and comments I did during the long election season and it was traumatizing to even fear such things would occur if Trump and most of the other Republican Presidential contenders were to win the Presidency. However, the level of trauma is far worse when you witness your worst fears become a reality.

These policies are what social science researcher Brene' Brown refers to as "shame masqueraded as a boundary." This is what Brown means when she says, "Self-righteousness is dangerous."

This is just one of an infinite number of boundaries - between people and within society that was covered in my article titled Balance Isn’t A Bad Word.

The psychologicial trauma that our government and society are causing so many people from so many different groups is mind boggling. By the way, this also includes the trauma we experience from ongoing gun violence in this country, particularly if we survive or otherwise witnessed it firsthand. In fact, just last night, we had dinner with some friends who expressed fear that such a massacre could occur at venues they frequent and they’ve not witnessed such violence first-hand.

People like myself, who've been made to feel as I've described should stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem, is that right? We should stand for it out of respect, is that right? Respect for what, exactly? Respect for a country which claims to stand for "Liberty and Justice for All", and excludes me from "All" because it views me as subhuman, is that right? Respect for a country that grants people the legal right to discriminate against me because I was born gay, if they choose to hold hateful religious beliefs, is that right?

A society filled with so many psychologically traumatized people can't be a good thing.