POLITICS

Intelligence Report Concludes That Vladimir Putin Intervened In U.S. Election To Help Donald Trump Win

Read the full declassified report here.

01/06/2017 04:10 pm ET | Updated 16 minutes ago
Jessica Schulberg Foreign Affairs Reporter, The Huffington Post
Mikhail Klimentyev/TASS via Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to a declassified U.S. intelligence report.

WASHINGTON ― Intelligence officials concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election, with the goal of helping President-elect Donald Trump win.

In a highly anticipated report prepared by the CIA, the FBI and the National Security Agency, intelligence officials doubled-down on earlier assertions that Moscow was responsible for cyberattacks directed at the Democratic National Committee.  

“Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election represent the most recent expression of Moscow’s longstanding desire to undermine the US-led liberal democratic order, but these activities demonstrated a significant escalation in directness, level of activity, and scope of effort compared to previous operations,” the intelligence community concluded in the declassified version of the report, which was released Friday afternoon.

The CIA and FBI have a high degree of confidence that Putin’s aim was to boost Trump’s chances of winning, while discrediting his opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The NSA has a moderate degree of confidence in this assertion.

According to the report, Russian intelligence services conducted cyberattacks against targets associated with both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Read the full declassified report below:

Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections by PaigeLavender on Scribd

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

More:

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin FBI Democratic National Committee Moscow
Suggest a correction
Comments
Intelligence Report Concludes That Vladimir Putin Intervened In U.S. Election To Help Donald Trump Win

CONVERSATIONS