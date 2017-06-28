Intentional Learning for Early Childhood at Home and in the Classroom

If you are a parent, you might think that Intentional Learning is an odd term: isn’t all learning intentional? Well, this term actually refers to an educational philosophy around directing attention that can be very helpful for kids with unique learning styles.

Intentional teaching focuses on specific goals for children by setting up the classroom environment accordingly. Intentional teachers must have a vast understanding of child development to identify different types of learners. They must also have a wide range of instructional strategies in their repertoire and know when and how to apply those strategies.

It’s clear that kids will excel at a topic or activity that interests them, therefore,many early childhood educators believe that children learn best through self-directed activities where the children are free to explore and manipulate materials and acquire skills through their own experiences.

When discussing intentional teaching techniques, the phrases "adult-guided" and"child-guided" come up a lot. Here’s the difference:

Child-guided means that the activity will proceed primarily along the lines of the child's interest, with strategic support by the teacher. In other words,the child is steering the ship, and the teacher is only there to make sure the ship does not capsize.

Adult-guided activities are based more on the teacher's goals, but require active child participation to proceed.

So, it’s not that adult-guided experiences are abandoned altogether, but that teachers evaluate kids and set up experiences where they present information, model skills, and guide the child toward a specific academic goal.

Acquiring a new skill usually comes from a balance of each type of learning in the classroom experience, but more importantly, there is responsiveness in intentional learning where the groundwork is laid and then as the teachable moments naturally arise in a classroom setting, the teacher can fine-tune,suggest and enhance activities accordingly.

Let’s look at an example so you can see what intentional learning looks like.

Two kids are exploring a container of beads. They spontaneously make the decision to split the beads in half between the two of them. An intentional would spot this as a teachable moment and step in to help with the how. Maybe they weigh the beads? Fill a cup to estimate the quantity and then divide by two? This teacher would offer choices as to how to divide the bead fairly.

It is not that these moments are planned per se, but that the activities are constructed in an open-ended way that invites inquiry. Collaborative response is a big piece of this technique; it requires trust relationships between parents, educators, and of course the kids themselves. So, exercises that build trust intentionally enable kids to get both adult facilitation and practice agency. It’s also implicit that parents play just as important a role in the process, since they are likely instinctively practicing intentional learning at home.

Partnerships between parents and teachers are based on understanding each other’s expectations and attitudes, and have a direct impact on learning outcomes.

So how do teachers and parents make space for intentional learning?Is it a classroom with desks, a library full of books? Not necessarily. Intentional learning happens anywhere your child happens to be, based on the context the adult provides. Planning your child’s environment and how they will interact with it ignites creativity, discovery and problem solving. A well-designed space can foster children to ask questions, explore the possible and practice skills needed for everyday life.