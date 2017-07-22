International Travel: Beware the Helpful Stranger Whose Sudden Appearance is a Little Too Convenient

Answer by Sabrina Deep, Has traveled to 82 countries and still counting, on Quora:

My husband’s parents came to visit us in Spain two years ago. By car, from Italy. When they were near Barcelona, they took a last little break by a gas station on the highway to refuel the car, get a coffee, using the restroom…the usual stuff. When ready, they jumped back onto the car and continued their trip. After a couple of km a tire exploded and they were lucky enough that they were able to pull on the side of the highway and park the car on the emergency lane. As they are in their early 70’s they were ready to call for assistance when another car pulled and stopped like 100 meters ahead of their car and a guy dressed like one of those highway assistance workers got off the car and offered to help changing the tire. They were obviously really impressed. Not being fluent in Spanish, they both focused on the work in progress while trying their best to appraise their “savior”. Half way through they heard someone screaming and the guy suddenly started running towards his car, jumped back in and drove away leaving my husband’s parents stunned and confused in disbelief. It took them a few seconds to realize that they have just been robbed. Particularly, my mother-in-law’s purse with passports, credit cards, cash and her jewels was gone.

A few hours later at the police station the mechanism was revealed by the commander in chief himself. When they were at the gas station, the thieves punctured a tire enough to compromise its structure and make it explode after a few km. Of course they followed at distance. When the tire gave up, they stopped ahead with the accomplice crouched as for not being seen. The driver, professionally dressed, came out offering to help and made sure to distract his victims. In the meantime the accomplice, obviously a real professional though of a different nature, did the rest and called his colleague as soon as he accomplished his mission.

The sad thing is that this is not the worse part of the story. The worse part is that the police somehow justified the robbery trying to convince my husband’s parents that there is a huge economic crisis in Spain which “forces” people to rob other people, especially tourists. Although they had a detailed description of one of the robbers and of his car, including 3 of the plate’s numbers, they simply did nothing. Spanish highways are paid ones and have tollbooths packed with live cameras. When they were suggested to exploit such an advantage they went literally bananas and told the poor guys that they could have been held by the police station for a long time until they could prove their identity (their IDs got stolen, remember?). Two years later no investigation has been initiated (well…would it count now, anyway?). Partners in business or just incompetent? I leave it to you to judge.

Anyway, when you travel in Spain (but I’m sure not only), especially in the summer, be very careful. These people are pros and chances are that they get even more support than you can possibly imagine. Take turns when you stop by a gas station on the highway and make sure to never leave your car unguarded at all times. At least check your tires before getting on the move again and if something happens call for assistance and lock yourself in the car until they arrive and they give you the call reference number. Yeah, it sounds overly exaggerated, but don’t say that I didn’t warn you, should something similar happen to you.