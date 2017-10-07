International Women’s Squash Week concludes as US Squash, Philadelphia host the world's best

US Squash | New York Squash In 2008, Jessica Green and Emily Stieff started “Women’s Squash Night” in New York. In 2011, AJ Copeland reached out to Stieff to put a similar event together in Washington, DC. In the fall of 2012, Women’s Squash Night turned into a nation-wide celebration — “Women’s Squash Week.”

International Women’s Squash Week recently concluded, celebrating and engaging women and girls in the sport throughout the world. Since 2012, the governing body of American squash, U.S. Squash, has led the promotional campaign to inspire women to get back on court, reconnect with old friends, and introduce new women players to the sport.

Kim Clearkin, Senior Director of National Championships and Tournament Support Services for U.S. Squash said there were “amazing” turnouts at events celebrating the Week (#WSWEEK17) “all over the country and world.”

Responsible for managing all U.S. Squash national events and Junior Championship Tournaments (JCTs), Clearkin also leads the U.S. Squash Women’s committee.

“50 events across 27 states, that’s a new record,” Clearkin posted on Facebook, acknowledging events that took place in England, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and South Africa as well.

“So many new hosts and record participation everywhere from Minnesota, Chattanooga, Portland, Denver and North Carolina, to the stalwarts of Boston, New York and Philadelphia,” said Clearkin, a Oxford University alum and former U.S. National Champion.

This year’s International Women’s Squash Week took place from September 23rd to October 1st. Urban based programs including Racquet Up Detroit, Hartford’s Capitol Squash, StreetSquash in Harlem, SquashSmarts of Philadelphia and Portland Community Squash all brought their communities together in celebration of women and girls in squash.

United States women’s champion Olivia Blatchford participated in a few activities, carrying the torch at three different venues including San Francisco, Chattanooga and at her home club, and first-time host, Chelsea Piers Connecticut.

“No better way to wrap up Women's Squash Week than by getting into my superhero costume with two of the strongest, fiercest ladies I know,” Blatchford posted on Instagram.

Since its inception, International Women’s Squash Week has impacted thousands of girls and women, globally, increasing the number of players participating in local events, weekly round robins, league teams, and developmental teams that have gone on to participate in the Howe Cup.

International Women’s Squash Week events have served as a welcoming and social introduction for beginners, assisting in the growth and development of squash, in particular girls and women playing the game.

According to U.S. Squash, over 20 million squash players participate regularly, worldwide, in over 185 countries with the United States accounting for the fastest growing squash participation. The Sports & Fitness Association (SFIA) shows 66% growth overall since 2010 to 1.71 million squash players, the 12th fastest growing sport in the USA over the last three years with a 32.6% increase in participation.

Junior participation has grown over 400% nationally, since 2007, and continues to grow. Since 2006, the U.S. Junior Open Squash Championships has increased from 271 to over 1000 players in 2017 (representing more than 37 countries), making it the largest individual junior squash tournament in the world.

A Forbes study pronounced squash the #1 sport for getting and staying fit, stating that on average players burn approximately 750 calories per hour of play. Squash players and fans represent a highly targeted demographic of men and women, with median incomes of more than $300, 000 and an average net worth of $1, 500, 000, a startling statistic to take note of.

Founded in Philadelphia in 1904, U.S. Squash was organized to follow the desire of local athletes to organize the newly exploding sport. With its creation, the governing body was called the United States Squash Racquets Association until 2006, becoming the first national squash body in the world.

With over a century since its creation, U.S. Squash has come further and made more innovations and improvements to the game than any other national squash governing body.

A member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, Pan American Squash Federation and World Squash Federation, U.S. Squash governs the affairs of a broad based national individual membership and a club network where squash is played in over 1, 000 facilities across the country, with nearly 17, 000 members.

On the heels of International Women’s Squash Week, U.S. Squash has commenced the 2017 U.S. Open Squash presented by Macquarie Investment Management in Philadelphia. During the height of the tournament, one of the most accomplished women in U.S. squash history, Princeton University Head Coach Gail Ramsay, will be awarded the Achievement Bowl during Women in Sports Day at Drexel University.