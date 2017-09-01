Internet Marketing and Sales Funnels

If you’re into internet marketing, the chances are you hear about the term sales funnels. Many people are talking about it and how crucial it is to make money online. The reality is that majority of these people don’t actually understand the sales funnel in a nutshell. This term can make or break your online business. You can have a website and work on it, but what’s the point if the traffic you bring to a website doesn’t convert? In this article, we will talk about sales funnel and importance of it in the online business. You will learn the basics, but the information will show you the larger picture of making money online.

What is Sales Funnel?

Alright, the majority of internet marketers should already know it, but let’s explain it to someone who only heard about this term. You can look at sales funnel as an upside-down pyramid of converting leads to customers. It may sound very confusing now, but we will explain it on a simple example.

Let’s say that you have a website for selling Wordpress themes online. Alright, you make sure your website is looking professional and your themes are top-notch. After some time, using different internet marketing methods, you can bring a decent traffic to your site. That initial traffic of readers is the top of the funnel. The top of the funnel will always be the widest as these readers may only be interested in your offer, but it doesn’t mean they will buy the theme.

Then comes the middle of the funnel where readers show their interest in the product. If they really love the product, they will probably start with the research to make the decision easier. The funnel here looks very narrow, but it doesn’t mean that you made money here. During the research, leads can find another similar product that suits them better and leave your funnel. That way you didn’t realize your goal of converting a lead to the customer.

The bottom of the funnel is the narrowest one as it only consists the actual buyers of your theme. The number of customers at the bottom of the funnel largely depends on many factors. If you’re not satisfied with the conversion rate, it may be due factors like website design, product quality, product marketing, content quality, etc. There are hundreds of things that can affect your sales funnel & Digital Marketing and it’s up to you to try something different. You can start with changing and implementing one thing and see how it will affect the outcome. If you see a positive change, then you can start implementing other changes. The greatest importance here is to make a difference and make it more effective in converting readers to customers.

Sales Funnel and SEO

Search Engine Optimization is just one way to optimize your site and content to attract more people. You’re doing activities that help you reach the top position in Google search for exact keywords. When someone types the keyword in Google, the most traffic has the website that is on the top of Google for that term.

If we use the same example and you’re still selling the Wordpress theme online. You have the site and everything set. The first logical question should be how to attract potential customers to the site. When people want to buy something, it’s because they have a problem that needs to be solved or they just want to improve their life. That’s the stage when you need to plan your content accordingly. The best way to put potential customers in your purchase funnel is to offer them the content that can solve their problem. For example, they are looking for an efficient theme for their site that can increase the conversion rate on their site. You should offer them an informative content without sell intention. The good title would be “How to Increase Conversion Rate on My Website”. Offer them the high-quality content that will actually help people to understand the problem and that you’re offering them a solution.

Next stage of sales funnel is when the reader shows the interest. People who show the interest usually start doing the further research. If the website design can increase the conversion rate, what are the best options available on the internet, they may ask. In the first piece of content, a good idea would be to offer them a link to the comparison content. Let’s say, you wrote the content and comparing the features of the best Wordpress themes that have the highest conversion rate. Offer them to go on the actual sites of compared Wordpress themes so they can do the research themselves if they don’t trust you yet.

The last stage of the funnel is the actual conversion – the thing that counts. Once the readers show an initial interest, you should lead them to the ideal solution. In this example, the best way would be to write reviews on each theme you mention in the second stage. Do the best review about your theme and make sure the readers can understand where they can buy your theme. Another interesting way to make money not only from your theme but also from all the themes from your funnel is affiliate marketing. Try to arrange commission rates with other companies that are selling Wordpress themes. So, if the customer is more interested in the other theme rather than your own, you will still get the money as you helped other company to sell their products.

Final Thoughts

Content planning, SEO and sales funnels are going hand-in-hand with one another. It’s crucial that you plan the right content for each stage. Once you have content on your site and everything is Funnel Analysis, you’re on a great way to increase conversions. There is still much work regarding SEO as you want to rank high for the certain terms. It will be impossible to get the traffic to your site if the site isn’t visible to people.