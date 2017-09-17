Intersex Rights Matter

Imagine a world where men with a family history of testicular cancer, as infants, undergo castrations as preventative measures to prevent possible future complications to their health. Then live the rest of their lives having to taking testosterone.

Without consent.

Without apology.

Because it is normal

Imagine a world where young women with a family history of breast cancer, as teenagers, undergo double mastectomies as preventative measures to prevent possible future complications to their health. Then live the rest of their lives with a question of why. Why me. What was ever wrong enough with my body to deserve this.

Without consent.

Without apology.

Because it is normal.

1 in 150 newborn babies are Intersex. Half of all Intesex indeviduals receive genital normalizing, non-consensual, irreversible surgeries. Those who experience medical interventions, live lives with no sexual sensation, body parts removed, hormone replacement therapy, post operative complications with scar tissue, infection, bleeding, pain and trauma, are denied access to their health records and are never given the opportunity to say no to any of it.

My name is Avery Addison Grey and I am, 46 x,y DSD or Intersex. I live with the question of why. Why me. What was ever wrong enough with my body to deserve this.

The answer.

My answer to you.

Is nothing.