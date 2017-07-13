Interview: Harry Hunter

Only The Captain of The Lost Waves, the mystical and magical cross between Vaudevillian and Steam-Punk artistry, could bring forth into this world a son as bewitching as Harry. Containing a maturity well beyond his 11 years, yet the innocence and playfulness of a lost wave himself, Harry has already traveled half the world.

Hailing from the UK, and following in the footsteps of his father, Harry is already an accomplished musician playing both guitar and ukulele. He has joined his dad's showcases, performing as various characters, including a clown. Harry is destined to one day bring tremendous joy to the world.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

That's a mixed question because sometimes I feel like theatre and singing and music, and sometimes I feel like I actually want to be a brain surgeon, or a taxidermist. It's mixed because some days I feel like I really could be wanting to be an actor or something but some days I really just want to be a surgeon.

Harry do you sing?

Yes I do....kind of.

Do you write music yet?

Not yet but, I've come up with little melodies on the ukulele and on my guitar.

Sometimes you become part of your dad's shows, what's that like for you?

I'm nervous and excited at the same time.

What makes you nervous?

Well, you know what it's like in front of an audience. Some people might not like you, some people might. It's mixed, plus the thing is not scripted. It's not like I know what to do, it's like I'm doing it improve-wise.

How does it feel to have a unique, performing daddy as you have? He's very cool.

Yeah, he is.

How about traveling all the time, what's your take on that, and what's your most favorite place that you've been?

I love it. I love crossing the country and watching and playing cards in the sunset. I've been to so many places. I'd probably have to say Spain, Palma, and Lucknow France. Lucknow had a massive pool, and I just love swimming, I'm like a water-baby. It had a turbo thing that swished you forward and it was really funny. (His mom Lucy also reminded him that he went to Australia when he was 4).

How do you think your best friend would describe you?

Probably very crazy. I think a lot of my friends think I'm kind of crazy and funny....and nice, and kind, maybe.

What is your favorite thing in life to do?

Oh no, here comes my nervous question....probably seeing my dad perform, and supporting him, and going across the world. I love traveling, I love doing the music, I just love it.

When do you think you might get your first band together?

I don't know but maybe you'll see me in two years up on the Pyramid stage.

When you turn on the radio, what kind of music do you listen to?

I listen to a lot of pop, but I do kind of like some of that classical, nice, beautiful violin and piano. I also like old songs and stuff. I like the 80's 90's as well. Especially Adam Ant as well.

If you could change anything about yourself, what would it be?

There are some things I wish I could trade with a different person. Sometimes I can get very anxious around other people, new people in social groups when I go there. Sometimes I wish I could change that to be a really social person. Even though I am social around people that I know, but with the people that are new I'm kind of anxious. I wish I could change that.

If you entered a time machine, would you go back in time or ahead to the future?

I have a very good memory because I remember a lot of birthdays and stuff when I was younger, so I'd probably go into the future, to see if I'd have a baby.

If you had to perform one of your dad's songs, which would it be?

Obviously one that I knew all the words to like: "Another Planet", "Danger", "Summer", "Grand National". I think I'd perform "Danger".

Which would you fight for, love or money?

Love.

I know that you are only 11 but what's your greatest accomplishment in life thus far?