Interview: Jennifer Cardini talks Paris nightlife and why she became a label boss ahead of Mosaic in New York

As a resident for over twenty years at Rex Club in Paris, it’s safe to say that Jennifer Cardini knows her way around a party. With two labels and a global touring schedule, the out and proud Cardini found solace at an early age in dance music. Her own productions have been described as “heavily emotive,” a sound which also translates to many of her live sets. Ahead of the Mosaic by Maceo event this month in one of NYC’s best new venues, Cardini talks Parisian nightlife, her pick for track of the summer, and sticking to what you like.

What is a track that inspired your early connection to electronic music? LFO – Frequencies ; It’s a classic, taken from an album which was one of the first albums I listened to back in the day. I think it was from 1991 or 1992, it was my introduction to electronic music together with Aphex Twin. Also, Selected Ambient Works Vol II from Aphex Twin was how I discovered and got into electronic music.

How will you prepare differently for your set at Mosaic at Pacha, if at all? It depends on the playtime. If I play at the beginning I would prepare something that would set the mood and get people ready to party and enjoy Maceo Plex’s set. If I play peak time then I would of course play up tempo stuff, things with more tension. If I end playing B2B with Maceo, which happens often, then I need the big guns because it’s Maceo Plex, you know?

What is it about dance music that is so special? Why are you so passionate about it? Well, for me when I discovered it in the 90’s and started going out, I also had to embrace the fact that I was gay. So electronic music played a big role in my life because rave parties were so mixed with all kinds of people, everybody getting together and dancing and being in a sort of trance. Also electronic music had really important gay roots coming from the Chicago House scene. So, for me electronic music and rave parties were a place where I could be myself and be accepted for being gay and a Tomboy. Everyone around me was also accepted for who they were. The diversity on the dancefloor is for me very important and unique. That’s what attracted me the most to electronic music – the mixture of social classes, genders, race, and sexuality. All of this makes the best parties too, where you have transgenders, transsexuals - all mixed - and it gives a certain energy that is very unique, and if you ask me, that’s how the world should be.

Is there a gig/city outside of the obvious ones (Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Ibiza, etc…) where you were surprised by the crowd/ the response from the dance floor? Leipzig is a fantastic city when it comes to electronic music, because they have one of the best clubs IFZ, Institut für Zukunft. They have fantastic programming. There are a lot of little cities with small clubs that have great programming. For example, Robert Johnson Club, I don’t think there is anything else like this. It’s far away from Berlin, Ibiza, Paris, and Amsterdam but it’s still one of the best clubs in the world, same as Institut für Zukunft.

Can you talk about your experience in Paris nightlife. What you learned? Challenges you faced? Nights that have stood out over time? In Paris things have changed a lot. Before, it was very queer. Now it’s more straight and mainstream, and for the last 2-3 years it’s become very interesting. A lot of parties are going on outside the inner city, like in Montreux and under the Périphérique which is the ring going around the city, with a lot of alternative parties. Paris is becoming very exciting again, going back a little with the good vibes it had from the early 90’s to 2000. I’ve been involved in the Paris scene since forever, as I’ve been a resident at Rex Club for more than 20 years, and I’ve also been a resident of Le Pulp which is a small lesbian club that became quite hyped at the time. I’ve seen a lot of changes, seeing Paris at peak time and then to not being one of the main destination to go to party and now getting back in the game with a full new generation of DJ’s and producers who are really talented and cool. For me it’s nice to have been able to witness this for nearly three decades.

At the moment it’s really hot in Paris, as I was saying earlier with the all the alternative parties, they are all very good. These are the parties that mix everything – kids from the suburbs, hipsters, gays, trans people, Arabics, Asians – this is something really special. That disappeared for a bit and now it has come back to Paris and I’m very proud of it, I love it.

All the nights at Le Pulp were quite something, the sound system was shit, the entrance was for free, it was stinky, the alcohol was the shittiest alcohol that was ever served, but everyone wanted to go there because Laurent Garnier, Michael Mayer, Miss Kittin, Ivan Smagghe, or me played there. It was a really dirty and stinky club, but it was special and we just loved it. If you ask me about today, Concrete is very good but I’m still resident at Rex and I think it’s still perfect.

Has there been a “track of the summer” for you? Over the summer, anything from Fango, and of course I also have to mention one of the releases that that just came out on my label Correspondant: Zombies In Miami - Take Control. I’m super in love with the Simple Symmetry Remix of it, I think it’s a fucking hit.

When and why did you decide to start your own label? It’s been about 7 years since I started Correspondant. I was at a strange moment in my life and I had to make some personal changes. I was a bit lost with what direction I wanted to take because it had been already 20 years. I did attempt a few years before to start a label, but then I started to tour internationally at the beginning of the 2000’s. I was young, it was just not the right moment so I just did two releases and then dropped the idea. Then 7 years ago I just picked up the idea because I believe it’s important, as I’ve been in the scene for such a long time, to help others, especially young ones who need to gain visibility and be able to pay rent with what they love to do.

What is your process like in the studio? I don’t really have time to go to the studio at the moment but whenever I do go to the studio it’s quite organic. I just turn everything on and start with one keyboard or a drum machine and see where I go. I make a tea and see where it takes me. For me, it’s quite relaxing compared to my normal life which is crazy, so it’s not fixed with a structure.

Do you have any pre-gig rituals? Sleep. I don’t drink and I don’t party anymore as I play a lot more now, so I always take a two hour disco nap before playing so I’m full of energy.

Is there a track you find consistently works on the dance floor (from any era)? Anything from Maceo Plex obviously, a great “911 track” I would probably say is Motor Rotor.

Are there any new projects you are working on at the moment? Now I’m going to be part of the Venice Art Fair with Andre Bratten, where we will do a bit of music, so I am preparing for that. Apart from this, not much else. I have two labels and I’m always touring so it doesn’t leave much space for new projects.

Do you see any challenges facing or within the dance scene? I feel every week is a challenge – going to a new city, club, or working with new people. I find it to be a regular challenge. I also want to please people and do a good job, so I’m also challenging myself to surprise them, finding and playing new records.

Do you have any advice for aspiring artists and/or producers? Just to stick to what you like, in the last 30 years I’ve seen a lot of DJs adapting and changing what they play for success. I think it’s important to play what you feel and not to try and fit in.