Interview: John Robb:"I Don't Understand What You're Doing, But it's Fucking Brilliant"

Scintillating and effervescent front man for the spirited post punk faction, "The Membranes", John Robb is a man of many talents and aptitudes. Aside from his buoyant bass riffs and his raspy voice, John Robb has also been a BBC television and radio presenter, and the collateral of several documentaries. Currently he presents "In Conversation With", the new TV series on the Lush website.

The Membranes introduced the prolific album "Dark Matter/Dark Energy", in 2015, which was performed in concert with a 25 piece choir in the UK and Estonia. The band celebrated sold out venues where they explained the universe from the Higgs Boson project, including doing a gig at the top of Blackpool Tower, the 'highest gig ever in the U.K.'. As a follow-up to outer space actualization, The Membranes will be launching a new cutting-edge album in May. When asked what to expect in regards to their forthcoming release, John Robb proclaimed, " we're going to bring it back down to Earth in a sense".

Editor of one of the top 100 influential websites and magazines in the world, "Louder Than War”, which is the epitome of pop-culture and music illumination and wisdom. As one of the leading music journalists, he has written for publications including: The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Independent and The Observer. He was the first to interview Nirvana, and has had conversations with nearly every punk artist known to man. He is considered one of the leading authorities today on punk music, and the history of rock music.

His prophetic flair for the quill has seen plural manuscripts via Robb, including: "Punk Rock-An Oral History", "Stone Roses and the Resurrection of British Pop", "Death to Trad Rock", "Manchester-the North Will Rise Again", and a new book promises to surface soon regarding the dark side of punk entitled, "The Universe Explained...music and science festival".

Michael Sanderson

I'm excited that you will be releasing a new album, any idea of what you might call it?

Not yet, no. It won't be out until next May. We've written most of the songs now, in fact we were rehearsing this afternoon with the choir. They're just working out all the choir bits.

So there will be a choir included?

Yeah, it's a super ambitious record.

The last album was audaciously out of this world...literally.

I've topped it with this next one. I know every band says the record that they are working on is their best one, but this one, I can't wait to record it.

Is it going to have a theme as the last album did?

Yeah, the last theme was Space. It's not like every song is about Space. it's got a reference to Space or the idea of Space. I met this guy at the Ted X talk and his conversation was about the universe, that it was so vast, and it was so mind blowing that I wanted to make a record about that conversation. This one we're going to bring it back down to Earth in a sense. It's about the violence, the sex, its all those themes. I've not written all the lyrics yet, I've written about half. I'm very excited about it.

Would you be bringing the choir out on tour?

With the budget we have to work on, no chance. We used local choirs when we toured Europe. When I did Estonia, we had a 14 piece Estonian choir. We did one in Portugal with a 20 piece choir. I sent the songs over, I played them on skype, and then we had a rehearsal. That's how that works. They are very professional choirs, they get what we're doing.

I ask a lot of artist this question, if you could have your ultimate stage fantasy, what would have to happen?

Is that a sex question or a music question?

A music question...but you can answer it anyway you want...

I was in Canada recently. I was in Quebec and I saw the Gorillaz play. It was their basic gig, they had a budget of 50K to make it work. I've got a budget of 50 quid and I make it work. Imagine what I could do with 50 thousand. In our days we confuse punk with this idea of just playing in bars but when grew up punk it was about Sid Vicious and The Sex Pistols, it took on the world in England, not in America, but in England. They were a proper punk band and they were enormous. They got through to people like me, living in Blackpool, a small town. They had to have an impact. There's a lot of things I like about the underground. I was watching the Gorillaz that night. There was a hundred thousand people at that gig. A hundred thousand, all watching him, all dancing. Watching somebody play music. It was kind of pop, because he's very good at pop. He's very talented at turning it into pop. He's also really left field. It's not a long way from stuff that we do. In a sense. It's a heavy underground band. The way I think about punk music is it's also pop music. I mean to me even the Swans are a very esoteric and underground band. They play for thousands of people and play shows around the world. There's no reason why they shouldn't be top set in America. Pink Floyd pulled it off in the 70's and The Doors did. The Doors were a heavy underground band, and they also were a pop band. "Light My Fire" was a huge hit, wasn't it in America? In America it was enormous. Jim Morrison was a fantastic pop star. He looked fantastic, he was sexy and cool at the same time. It's a balancing act. They were an underground band that infiltrated the mainstream. I like that idea. We make music that is kind of noisy but, I like playing different festivals. We play a lot of festivals, very mainstream festivals. We played one in Liverpool on Friday. They have some big Indie bands but they also have some pop stuff in a weird way. We play and the kids stand there with their mouths open. This is my favorite thing when they say " I don't understand what you're doing but it's fucking brilliant". That's an amazing thing to say. They've never seen a band like ours, but they get it. I'm not a musical snob, I don't think our music is impossible to listen to, and I don't think you have to have laser qualifications to understand it. You can feel it on a primal level. You can also appreciate the beauty of the choir. It's got something about it that works. There's a little trick, the bigger the venue you play in, the more people come. If you play a little bat, people think, "Oh, fuck it", but if you play a big venue, people think they are missing out. It's all about people seeing you as bigger then you are.

When I saw your band, I'd never seen anything like it either.

We're not a long way from early Adam Ant. We're somewhere between "Kings" and "Dirk". When you think about it, "Kings of the Wild Frontier" is a really a fantastic piece of art and a great pop record. He balanced it in the beautiful way like The Doors did it. It was the same thing, it's pop music, but really off kilter. "Kings" is an incredible record. It's a record you can listen to a lot of times and always find new things in it.

Definitely.

If you take the song "Human Beings", you've got 12 year old kids buying it. They can't have heard anything like that before, and what it's about, it's a very beautiful song the idea of the native Americans. It's a celebration of their culture and the warrior thing. He was a warrior, an art warrior. When you think of that record to me it's the purest extrapolation of Malcolm and Vivienne's shop and their theories. I actually think sometimes Adam understood Malcolm and Vivienne and what they were trying to do with the pirates and all of that stuff far better than they did. I wish he'd make a new record. I hope he calls it "Bravest of the Brave", it's a really brilliant title. If works for him on many levels because he's very brave to come back and play again. He pulled it off and it was really good for him. Also because of the native Americans, and also the warrior thing. There is so many levels why that's a perfect title. I just wish he'd get on with it and make it. I mean he does a great job of playing his hits. It's easy for a band like mine. We don't have hits. There's no pressure to play any hits if you don't have any. We could just keep going forward. Nobody cares it we play the old songs or not, we just get away with playing new ones, where Adam has a catalog of amazing songs that people want to hear. The "Kings" show was one if my favorite gigs last year. The band is great, he has a great line-up now. Adam himself is fucking amazing. It's inspiring how he can look that good at 62. He looks cooler now than 40 years ago.

Yes, he does. I discussed that fact with Jordan when I interviewed her.

Jordan....we love Jordan. I'm seeing her on Saturday, and doing a conversation with her at a pink festival. She's amazing. She's a great story teller.

What is your take on today's music?

There's loads of really great young bands. There's 18 year olds doing amazing music.

However they aren't on the radio, so people aren't familiar with them.

Well that why I have a website. They are breaking through. There's a band called Cabbage in Manchester. We got 1500 people out the night of their gig. They are pretty good, quite wonkey, quite weird. Check them out, you might like them. There are quite a lot of bands I write about on the site. There are really good, amazing bands. I have no time for people who say that music was better in the old days, I love punk rock, I love the music in the 70's, but I fucking love now.

Let's talk about this TV show you are currently hosting.

It's with Lush, the soap company. We start filming these one hour interviews with comedian Stewart Lee. He's a very famous comedian in England, very left field, very left wing, very clever, very pop rock actually ...great comedian. Then we did Shaun Ryder last week, a singer.

I want to wish you luck in that new TV endeavor and in every thing that you take on. Hope to see The Membranes visit the US soon and I'm looking forward to the new release out in May. Also continued success of course with Louder Than War....

Michael Sanderson