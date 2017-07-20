Interview: Kym Sims is Back on the Billboard Charts!

Kym Sims is back and I am not too blind to see that she is still a star! Kym has always been a supporter of the gay community, so I wanted to show her some love and talk about her new hit single “Turn it Up.”

Check out the questions below and stay tuned for more fabulous music by Kym Sims!

1. First of all, welcome back to the world of music. Why did you decide to make a comeback?

I missed the noise! It completes me and felt I still had something to offer.

2. Congrats on your new single "Turn it Up" being currently in the top 25 dance tracks on Billboard! What was your inspiration for the song?

My best friend Thomas Arambula wrote it, so I decided to take a chance and give it a shot! Thomas had been asking me to get back to singing, so we decided I'd do it and I am so excited to be at #25 on the Billboard charts!

Jose Guzman

3. What performances have you done recently and where can we watch you perform soon?

I just did Key West Pride and have some more gigs coming soon, so stay tuned!

4. "Too Blind to See It' was such a huge international hit and I am sure you got to go to many places with such a legendary song. Any fun stories about celebrities you meet along the way?

Well R Kelly was in the U.K. with me and we were all performing at a festival. I noticed he had love for the women! All I will say is that watching him was a show in itself!

5. I hear you have teamed up with Stoli Vodka for their "Raising the Bar" LGBT program, tell me more about that and how it came about?

Yes, it was such an honor that Patrik Gallineaux invited me to perform for several Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic Events! I’m hooked and I want help “Raise the Bar” as well!

6. How do you feel about the gay community and their support for your music?

I'm so grateful for my gay fans. Their support has continued to be amazing and humbling and I love the gay community. It has taught me a lot about myself and the need to give back. My gay fans have never left my side and I still to this day thank them for my success early on!

7. Who are some artists you have always looked up to? Old school for me

Whitney Patty and all the big voices, the real sangin' divas!

8. Who are some current artists that you feel have talent?

I like Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and many more!

9. I saw you met with Tony Moran, do you have anything you would like to tell us about that meeting?

I met with Tony Moran and I am really hoping for a collaboration, but nothing is final yet!

Kym Sims

10. Are you recording any more new songs? Can you tell us a little bit more about your future projects?