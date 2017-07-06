Interview: Luke Hemsworth Plays Wild Bill Hickok

Luke Hemsworth (”Westworld”) is now starring in Hickok, a western about the legendary gunslinger, co-starring Kris Kristofferson and Trace Atkins. It opens on July 7, 2017. In an interview for WheretoWatch, I asked Hemsworth why Wild Bill Hickok wears his gun handles facing toward the back, and about the western-style Australian culture he and brothers Chris and Liam grew up in, and the show business advice he got from Sir Anthony Hopkins.