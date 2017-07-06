Interview: Luke Hemsworth Plays Wild Bill Hickok

Luke Hemsworth (”Westworld”) is now starring in Hickok, a western about the legendary gunslinger, co-starring Kris Kristofferson and Trace Atkins. It opens on July 7, 2017. In an interview for WheretoWatch, I asked Hemsworth why Wild Bill Hickok wears his gun handles facing toward the back, and about the western-style Australian culture he and brothers Chris and Liam grew up in, and the show business advice he got from Sir Anthony Hopkins.
He spoke about playing a legendary historical character:
There's a lot of material about Wild Bill, there's a lot of innuendo, a lot of myth. They say may have killed a hundred men. So it's hard to find what's true and what's not. So around that wonderful material out there you create your own little story, and then ultimately the drive comes from the script. It was important to me to do something a little bit different from what people have seen before, to find an angle as to what drove this guy to go from town to town, how hard it is to kill people and keep killing people. A lot of very dark interesting questions there that were fun to explore.
