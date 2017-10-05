Interview: Mr. Dirtybird Claude VonStroke beats to his own drum

Claude VonStroke beats to his own drum, whether its combining non stop techno and drum n bass with an overnight sleepover camp, or checking new demos for the Dirtybird roster. What began in San Francisco releasing via a German distributor is now Mixmag’s label of the decade. Ahead of the 3rd annual Dirtybird campout, Claude VonStroke, aka Barclay Crenshaw, talks about why he only wants to collaborate with Green Velvet, tracks that moved the label forward, and what he wished he knew when he started out.

How does it feel to be Mixmag’s label of the decade? I have no idea that we deserved it. I was more surprised if anything. It had a lot to do with our fan base that follows us religiously. We’ve just done our own thing the whole time, and I pretty much sign the stuff that I like.

Why did Dirtybird come about? There was a hole in the market. I say hole in the market as if I was thinking about the market when I started. In San Francisco there was either glossy house music or dark drum and bass. There was nothing that had the gritty vibe that I was used to from Detroit, and the house music that girls listen to. All the right people were there at the right time for it to become something special.

What is the dance scene like in San Francisco? It’s always been real specific and cliquey, you can’t just start something up. It’s not a music industry town, so it can be picky. Unless you stick to your guns it’s hard to prosper there. And then once you’re popular everyone loves you. I will say that San Francisco has a very creative, free flowing vibe, that also lent us to trying this out in the first place.

Do you find yourself more creative now that you’re in L.A.? I don’t think creativity has anything to do with it. But I think there was a point where I didn’t think I could do anything more in San Francisco with the label. We get a lot more done in Los Angeles, and it’s no fault of San Francisco. Los Angeles has a gigantic music business and everyone’s doing music business.

Any releases that have been pivotal to the Dirtybird brand? When The Martin Brothers released “Stoopit.” I felt at the time it was a different track, and it sounded like us. It was a good example of what we were doing.

And we had tracks like “Who’s Afraid of Detroit” that became iconic.

Also the deeper stuff like “Don’t Go.”

Every couple of years we have a track that pops out of nowhere like the Shiba San track. And this new Fisher thing that’s come out of nowhere. I listen to every demo and I still do.

How do you balance the label and making your own music? The good part is after ten years I figured out I shouldn’t be running the label, but should be A&R, and picking the artwork. I have a label manager, I create the vision of the brand, and I have help executing it.

And what is the Dirtybird brand? The brand? Every year we get closer to becoming a thing and not just a record label. We’re doing festivals, huge day parties, tons of music and other content. It’s ten pounds of sugar and twenty pounds of ass fat. It’s a community based project that started that way and stills operates that way. It’s also weird and funny and dirty.

Was it always working in San Francisco? In the beginning no one really liked it. We got a German distributor because a U.S. distributor wouldn’t take us and people were like, “what is this super weird German label?” But it was actually a label form San Francisco. It actually didn’t work in the beginning, but it worked enough to come back and be popular. Everyone thinks it was huge in San Francisco from the get go, but that wasn’t the truth.

How did you discover dance music? I didn’t realize it at the time, but the radio shows I was listening to growing up were not usual. I listened to The Electrifying Mojo, and he played Prince and Beastie Boys, and Parliament Funk. I got really into hip hop, and then I got into jungle drum n bass, and there was this conversion, realizing that no girls were going to dance to this really dark evil stuff. So it was about making house tolerable, and the way that I wanted it to sound.

Can you tell me about your current music projects? I made this hip hop album under my own name, and it came out in January. And I had never been big on collaborations until that came out. It was my pretty much my first collaboration except for my collab with Green Velvet. I just started to open myself to working with other people.

What did you have to let go of to do that? A little bit of that anal retentiveness. One of the main great things about making electronic music in your bedroom is that you don’t have to listen to anybody. In a collaboration you have to be willing to take feedback, and you lose a little bit of control. You gain creativity from a different perspective.

Any collaborations you’re working on? I’m working with rappers for my other project for sure. In house, I like Green Velvet and that’s the only person I kind of want to work with. And I say that, although I’m actually working on another collaborative project. They just kind of hit me, there’s not plan.

Is there anything you wish you had known when you started out that you know now? I wish I knew that everything is about getting the information so that you can talk to your fans directly. But no one knows to do that. Once we figured that out, everything changed for us dramatically. You gotta figure out who your people are and how to talk to them without paying Facebook a hundred bucks.

Can you talk about the upcoming Dirtybird campout? It’s a unique experience. It’s an adult summer camp - you can do archery, potato toss. You get put on a team when you show up and there’s non stop techno and bass. The artists hang out in the crowd and do the games, there’s nothing remotely similar.

Why did you want to start the campout? A few years ago I started going to festivals that were more independent and ideas started percolating in my head. The first festival that comes to mind is What The Festival. It’s so indie and so weird. I remember going to summer camp when I was a kid, and I just said for some reason, these two ideas go together in my head. And I just announced it, and that’s basically how it happened and now we’re in year three.

Any advice for other artists/producers? Don’t try to be like everyone else. It’s a lot easier if you have two or three friends that actually think you’re good. Do all the jobs you think you can do. Take the shitty opening slot, take the shitty closing slot. Don’t lose sight of being original. Don’t try to be like another dj or music producer, because it doesn’t work.

Anything else you want to say? Listen to the radio show, it’s on every week. I don’t know, I love everybody. See you later.