On Thursday, July 13th at 1:00pm the Queen of the Paranormal will be orchestrating a LIVE healing prayer in public at the United Nations. She will be near the flags, and is a free event over the internet, although those who support her are free to join. Below are the details via an interview with the world famous Ms, Carole:

I understand you have a "healing" event in New York City about to happen. Please tell us the details. Where. When?

I will be conducting a LIVE healing prayer in public at the United Nations near the flags on Thursday July 13th. 1pm.

What will be happening at this event?

I will be giving a LIVE healing prayer of positivity for all nations and all people. In this day and age we need more understanding and acceptance of our fellow man /woman. We all live on this earth together, yet biases and prejudice are a constant. With my energy healing prayer I want to rebuild positive energy from a time at birth when all were innocent of biases. It's not a miracle cure, its more like an opening for positive conversation that could lead to a better mind set of understanding in the future when dealing with the World's ongoing situations.

How can people get tickets to attend, and who should attend?

This is not a ticketed event. Its Free to view LIVE over the internet via streaming media. If you feel you would like join me and support my efforts I will welcome you. I welcome all and heal all. I would much rather have people view the LIVE healing prayer via streaming media. This way it makes it easy and effortless for everyone to watch and say a few words in silences as well without interfering in their work day. Streaming media will be via Periscope seen on Periscope: Queenoftheparanormal Twitter: @Queenofthepara Facebook: Kadrolsha Ona Carole and fan page Queen of the Paranormal

Can you tell our readers exactly what is it that you do, introduce yourself to the world?

Pop Culture Icon, Author, Radio , TV personally, Humanitarian , Comic Book Super Hero & 5X Paranormal Awards Winner. Kadrolsha Ona Carole is an ordinary woman with an extraordinary gift to help others. She is a spirit communicator and energy healer. She heals the past, present, future. Conducting energy healings worldwide. Her healings bring and rebuild positive energy from a time at birth when all were innocent of biases. At times her healings penetrate deep into the physical & mental aspect of her clients to cure ills. Her spirit communication skills are brilliant and amazing. Bringing much needed closure to families. More about Kadrolsha and her amazing career and abilities can be found on her website. http://www.queenoftheparanormal.com/

How long have you been doing this?

I have been performing energy positive healing for over 4 decades. Positivity keeps the soul young and the mind fresh. Makes people smile and hopefully want to help those in need including animals. I am dedicated in making the world, through my healings, a positive place. to love.

Are there any other events coming up?

Yes The next Pop Culture Convention I am appearing at is the Boston's SouthCoast Comic Con in Hanover, MA. July 22-23rd. All my appearances and booking information can be found on my website. http://www.queenoftheparanormal.com/

What's the best advice that you can give to the world and the world beyond?

Simple Treat others as you would like to be treated and smile more. It's contagious!