Interview: Rich Dart: The unofficial/ official Monkee

Riding on "The Last Train to Clarksville", Rich Dart has been an unofficial /official drummer for The Monkees, touring with Mickey Dolenz since 2012. I met Rich after Adam Ant rocked the stage of the Beacon Theater, recently in New York City. Introduced by Adam's drummer Jola as a Monkee, I felt the extreme need to speak with Rich, as The Monkees, Mickey Dolenz in particular was one of my childhood favorite bands.

Rich, an accomplished drummer, currently backup drummer, yet real drummer for Dolenz, also endorses: Vater Drumsticks, Hines & Berg and Rhythmtech Percussion as well...

How long have you been a Monkee?

I started working with Mickey Dolenz in 2006, but I didn't join his band until 2010. Then I became the Monkee's drummer in 2012.

When you tour, who plays the drums, you or Mickey?

When Mickey goes out solo he doesn't play the drums at all. I do all the drumming. When we do Monkee's tours, I do predominately most of the drumming and he goes on a kit for a few songs here and there. He's the first person to tell you that he's an actor playing the role of a drummer. But I will say this, he brings it! When we do Monkee's tours I go to rehearsals early and we work on his parts, he practices, and he brings it. He's really good at what he does.

He was my favorite Monkee.

Mine too. He's still got that great voice. He still sings everything in the original keys, and he's amazing.

What did they do after the death of Davy Jones?

Well that's really interesting. There are a lot of stories about what happened. In 2011 they went out for their 45th anniversary tour. It was Peter, Mickey and Davy, which pretty much was the Monkees since 1986. Mike Nesmith would hop in here and there, but he pretty much didn't want to tour. Right after that they were actually all going to go out in 2012. Then Davy passed away, then that got shelved, but between Peter, Mickey, and Mike, they thought they should keep going and maybe do a memorial tour for the fans. That's when I started playing. So for 2012, 2013, and 2014 it was the surviving three members, Mickey, Peter and Mike. Then Mike retired, and in 2016 we went out with just Peter and Mickey. That was the 50th anniversary tour. There hasn't been any talk about getting back together after that, so I have been doing a lot of Mickey's solo shows.

That is so very cool.

It is very cool, and I'll tell you what, they still draw a crowd.

I bet, I would go see them.

We played the Beacon where Adam was. We are still playing big theaters. They played the Mohican Sun Arena in Connecticut.

I feel like I recently saw Alice Cooper there.

A very good friend on Mickey's by the way. They were part of the original Hollywood Vampires in the 70's. It was Mickey, Alice, Harry Nielsen, John Lennon, they used to hang out on Sunset Strip.

So tell me a little about Rich, when did you start playing the drums?

I started taking lessons in 5th grade. So ten or eleven, and I'm 46 now. I had my first professional paying gig when I was about 16. So, a long time.

So you're the real deal. So what else do you do besides being a Monkee?

I free-lance around Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York, I subbed on Broadway, I worked in various symphonies, anyone who calls me basically, I play with.

Do you make a living playing the drums?

That's my sole job.

Any other plans to tour?

I don't have any plans to tour with the Monkees, but that can change at any moment. I'm going out to LA with Mickey in October, the 20th and 21st. We're going to do two dates in LA. One we are sharing the bill with Felix Cavaleri, which we've done a bunch of times.

Is he from the original Young Rascals?

Yep.

Wow, that is so cool.

Yeah. Then after that we have some dates in December, but I'm not sure when they are off the top of my head. I wish we met a couple of weeks earlier because we were at B.B.'s. They have us back like once or twice a year. I'm sure will be back there.

Any new projects coming up for Rich, or is there anything else that you'd like to talk about?

Well, this year I made this little resolution at the beginning of the year. I realized that I wasn't being as creative as I used to be. As kind of a cathartic thing for me, I decided I was going to write and record a song a month. Then I was going to just post it online. So I've been doing that. It's nothing incredibly major but it's something I've been doing. Right now the backup band for the monkeys is doing their own project, we will be recording our own album, and we're in the process of putting that together.

Who else is in the backup band?

The lead guitarist and the music director who is originally from Long Island, is Wayne Avers. Our bass player is John Billings, he's from Nashville. Our keyboard player is Dave Alexander, and he's from Boston. The backup singer is Coco Dolenz, who's Mickey's sister. Then there's Mickey doing the lead vocal. That's the band.

Social Media Links: